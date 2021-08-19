Curtis exhibit to be on display at fair
LE CENTER — An exhibit of photographs of Native Americans by Le Sueur County native Edward S. Curtis are on display today through Sunday at the Le Sueur County Fair.
The high-quality reproductions of Curtis photogravures may be viewed 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. in the commercial exhibit building.
Deputies offer kids fishing lessons
MADISON LAKE — Sheriff’s deputies are volunteering time 2 p.m. Friday to help youths ages 8 to 15 learn to fish and socialize.
The free event is planned at the Buckmasters Bridge on Blue Earth County Road 48 on the east side of Madison Lake.
Participation is limited to 30 youths and is offered on a first-come basis. Online registration is required and may be made at: www.blueearthcountymn.gov/fishing. Parents and guardians may attend.
Co-sponsors include Fleet Farm, Scheels and Minnesota South Central Investigators Coalition.
Fare for All food pickup event
MANKATO — Fare for All, a program of The Food Group, plans a drive-thru event 3:30-5:30 p.m. Monday at New Creation World Outreach Church, 1124 N. River Drive.
For the first time, packages of Minnesota-grown meats will be an option for participants in the program that sells boxes of food at reduced prices.
Debit, credit and EBT payments are preferred.
Chorale seeking new members
MANKATO — Minnesota Valley Chorale is holding auditions for new members 5-9 p.m. Aug. 30 at Ylvisaker Hall on the campus of Bethany Lutheran College.
The Chorale is a group of vocalists who gather to rehearse and perform vocal works from masters like Mozart to contemporary composers.
Rehearsals are scheduled 7-9 p.m. Tuesdays Sept. 7 through Nov. 18 at Ylvisaker Hall.
To sign up to audition or for more information, go to: minnesotavalleychorale.org.
Historical Society plans tour, show
MANKATO — Blue Earth County Historical Society has announced two in-person events slated this week.
Reservations are open for an Old Town walking tour 6 p.m. today. The in-person tour sponsored by Blue Earth County Historical Society highlights the early history of Mankato.
The registration fee is $10 for participants who are not BECHS members. To register, go to:
blueearthcountyhistory.com/event/old-town-walking-tour.
A re-enactment of an old-fashioned medicine show is slated 1-4 p.m. Saturday on the grounds of the Hubbard House, 606 S. Broad St. Show performances are 1 p.m., 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. and the event includes a variety of activities throughout the afternoon.
An admission fee will be charged Saturday for tours of the Hubbard House.
Program features Indigenous games
NORTH MANKATO — American Indian Cultural Events Group is planning several free activities to provide opportunities for highlighting Indigenous people’s arts, crafts and cultural practices.
Creator’s Game, a free youth-based activity, is slated for the organization’s “Community Connections One” event 10 a.m. to noon and 1-3 p.m. Aug. 28-29 at Wheeler Park. Traditional stick/lacrosse will be played during the camp for boys and girls in grades 5-12. Equipment will be provided. No registration is required.
For more information about the organization’s scheduled activities, go to:
facebook.com/AmericanIndianCulturalEventsGroup.
Veterans courts benefit planned
MANKATO — A charity event that benefits Minnesota Veterans Court is planned Aug. 28 in the parking lot of Buffalo Wild Wings and Rings/All-Star Nutrition, 1861 Adams St.
Registration begins at 9 a.m. for the event.
A variety of activities are planned, including a Humvee pull and boneless wing eating contest. Strength workouts for all levels will be offered.
The cost is $10 for All-Star Nutrition activities and $15 for the eating competition.
A Day of Hope services at park
ST. PETER — Several churches are participating in outdoor worship/prayer services 1-5 p.m. Saturday at Minnesota Square Park on the south side of St. Peter.
Free bottles of water will be available. Participants should bring lawn chairs.
Martha Kyoore, of St. Peter, is the organizer for the event that will feature music, prayer and worship.
For more information, call 779-2515.
Saxophonist to play at The Grand
NEW ULM — Award-winning baritone saxophonist Adrian Barnett will perform 7-9:30 p.m. Saturday during a ticketed show at The Grand Kabaret in New Ulm.
Tickets may be purchased at The Grand, Cashwise and Hy-Vee. Cost $10 for non-members. There is no admission fee for students.
Barnett has performed throughout the nation at venues ranging from Carnegie Hall to Lollapalooza. He has been a featured soloist with symphony orchestras, jazz big bands, concert wind ensembles and has toured internationally with rock groups. He also leads a group comprised of a rotating cast of musicians, Questet.
A graduate of Minnesota State University, Barnett has served as interim director of the college’s jazz studies program.
History camp in New Ulm Tuesday
NEW ULM — Brown County Historical Society is History Day Camp 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Tuesday in the the Brown County Museum Annex.
Elementary school-age participants will be taught how people in the 1800s made butter, washed clothes, played games and made crafts. The fur trade and the importance of the bison also will be discussed.
Registration is required. For more information: call 507-233-2621 or email a request to: education@browncountyhistorymn.org.
Rasmussen offering virtual career fair
MANKATO — Rasmussen University is sponsoring its fifth annual virtual career fair 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday.
The no-cost, online event is open to the public.
Five career-focused webinars are slated during the virtual event. The career fair will offer job seekers to connect with 85 regional and national employers.
Participants will be provided with opportunities for virtual interviews with various employers.
The college counted more than 4,600 unique booth visits to its 2020 virtual event.
To register for the career fair, go to: rasmussen.co/RasVCF21.
Driver safety classes for 55-plus
MANKATO — Defensive driving tips, changes in laws and vehicle technology will be covered in a Minnesota Highway Safety Center 55+ Driver Discount Course 5 p.m. Sept. 13 at Lincoln Community Center, 110 Fulton St.
Participants who successfully complete the eight-hour course are eligible to save up to 10 percent on auto insurance. The cost is $28. A four-hour refresher course is available for $24.
For more information or to register, go to: www.driverdiscountprogram.com or call 1-888-234-1294.
Online courses also are available.
