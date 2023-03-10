Church to serve pancake supper
GOOD THUNDER — An all-you-can-eat pancake supper will be served 4-7 p.m. Sunday at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Good Thunder.
Sausage patties, applesauce and beverages also are on the menu.
Free-will offerings will be accepted.
Gamers community to host food drive
MANKATO — Donations for ECHO Food Shelf will be collected during a gaming event at the Dork Den, 603 N. Riverfront Drive. Commander Magic and the Gathering Cheats for Charity begins 1 p.m., April 1.
Magic and the Gathering players may participate. The entry fee is $5.
Those who donate non-perishable goods will gain an edge in their battles.
The Dork Den also will serve as a drop-off site for non-perishable food donations on April 1.
For more information, visit: www.thedorkden.com.
