Church to serve pancake supper

GOOD THUNDER — An all-you-can-eat pancake supper will be served 4-7 p.m. Sunday at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Good Thunder.

Sausage patties, applesauce and beverages also are on the menu.

Free-will offerings will be accepted.

Gamers community to host food drive

MANKATO — Donations for ECHO Food Shelf will be collected during a gaming event at the Dork Den, 603 N. Riverfront Drive. Commander Magic and the Gathering Cheats for Charity begins 1 p.m., April 1.

Magic and the Gathering players may participate. The entry fee is $5.

Those who donate non-perishable goods will gain an edge in their battles.

The Dork Den also will serve as a drop-off site for non-perishable food donations on April 1.

For more information, visit: www.thedorkden.com.

