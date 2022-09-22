Art salon to hold ZinefestMANKATO — A free event for people interested in creating self-published works is slated 1-5 p.m. Saturday at sidetracked, 420 Park Lane.
The art salon’s Zinefest is an opportunity to share handwritten, hand-drawn and typed works and meet locals who create zines. Participants will have opportunities to make zines during the event.
Brain Injury Force event set today
MANKATO — A Minnesota Brain Injury Force event to support survivors of brain injuries is slated for 6-8 p.m. today at Jake’s Stadium Pizza, 330 Stadium Road.
Brain Bash will feature discussions of brain injury challenges and a presentation by a representative of the Epilepsy Foundation of Minnesota.
For more information, call 228-8161.
Library begins its fall history series
WASECA — Waseca-Le Sueur Regional Library System’s Fall History Series is underway.
A presentation 7 p.m. Sept. 29 at Le Sueur Public Library, 118 E. Ferry St., will feature Gilded Age girl stunt reporters. Kim Todd will discuss how their pioneering efforts to expose corruption and abuse in America helped redefine what it meant to be a journalist and a woman.
A presentation 6 p.m. Oct. 6 at New Richland Public Library, 119 S. Broadway St., will feature author Timothy Cochrane. He will discuss the subjects of one of his books, conservation mentors John Linklater and his wife, Tchi-Ki-Wis. The couple lived in the canoe and border country of Ontario and Minnesota from the 1870s–the 1930s.
There is no admission fee for the history series.
Wind ensemble performs Sunday
MANKATO — A concert by Minnesota River Valley Wind Ensemble is slated for 3 p.m. Sunday in Minnesota State University’s Elias J. Halling Recital Hall of the Earley Center for Performing Arts, 320 Maywood Ave.
The ensemble is a semi-professional group comprised of faculty, community members, music teachers, music students and professional musicians. The group is celebrating its 18th season.
General admission is $9. For more information or to purchase tickets, go to: link.mnsu.edu/musictickets or call the Performance Series office, 389-5549.
Society to celebrate its popcorn wagon
NEW ULM — Brown County Historical Society’s Popcorn Wagon Blast 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday is a free event on the grounds of the organization’s museum, 2 N. Broadway St., New Ulm.
There is no admission fee the event featuring live concertina music and children’s activities.
Performances scheduled are: 11 a.m., Steve Rewitzer, Chad Mack and Cameron Mack; and 1 p.m., Leon Olsen.
The 1914 popcorn wagon will be open for business during the event. Proceeds from the sales of fresh popcorn and soft drinks will be benefit the historical society’s services and programs.
Art scholarships available in region
WASECA — Grants are available to youths within Prairie Lakes Regional Arts Council’s nine-county region. The grants assist students taking classes in art, music and dance.
Youths in grades 7–12 may apply for $300 arts scholarships on or before Oct. 1. Nov. 1 is the deadline for students in grades 3-6 to apply for $200 scholarships.
To qualify, applicants must live in one of these counties: Blue Earth, Brown, Faribault, Le Sueur, Martin, Nicollet, Sibley, Waseca or Watonwan.
Scholarship funds may be used to take lessons and pay a private instructor or pay fees to a non-profit arts organization that offers services to youths.
For more information about Prairie Lakes Regional Arts Council’s online grant process, go to:plrac.org, call 800–298-1254 or email a request to: plrac@hickorytech.net.
Virtual event features author Hernan Diaz
WASECA — Pulitzer Prize finalist Hernan Diaz will discuss his new book “Trust” during a virtual event 1 p.m. Tuesday. Diaz’s presentation is sponsored by Waseca-Le Sueur Regional Library System.
Registrations may be made in person at the library or at: wasecalesueurlibraries.com/getregistered.
Funding for the event was provided by Traverse des Sioux Library Cooperative.
Music performance features MSU alum
MANKATO — Minnesota State University alum Mary Jane Alm is a member of an acoustic quartet scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in MSU’s Elias J. Halling Recital Hall of the Earley Center for Performing Arts, 320 Maywood Ave.
Two Girls & A Boyd with Richard Kriehn’s concert is part of MSU’s Performance Series.
Alm is a recipient of an Emmy Award, multiple Parents Choice Awards, and Minnesota Music Awards for Best Female Vocalist, Artist of the Year and Song of The Year. She will be joined on stage by Aimée Lee, Boyd Lee and Richard Kriehn.
General admission is $10. To purchase tickets online, go to: link.mnsu.edu/musictickets. For more information or to order tickets, call 389-5549.
