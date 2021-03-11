Radio theater show features comedy
NEW ULM — This month’s State Street Theater Radio Series, “Dinner for Twelve,” is a comedy that airs 2 p.m. Sunday.
“My Favorite Husband: Dinner for Twelve” is based on an episode from a radio show that first premiered Oct. 14, 1950. The State Street Theater Radio Cast reproduction will be available to view through April 13.
Tickets may be ordered by donating online at: www.givemn.org/story/9ikuef
Exhibit features Anderson’s art
MANKATO — An exhibit of the late Marian Anderson’s work will temporarily be on display at Blue Earth County Historical Society’s History Center, 424 Warren St.
“Marian Anderson: Her Personal Collection” opens 10 a.m. Tuesday and will showcase many of her never-before-seen originals. Personal effects used by the artist also will be displayed.
Anderson painted diverse subjects, from mountain men to wildlife to nostalgic scenes of Southern Minnesota places.
There is no admission fee. Appointments are necessary to enter the center. To make an appointment or for more information, call 345-5566 or go to: BlueEarthCountyHistory.com.
St. Paddy’s contest voting opens
ST. PETER — St. Peter businesses and organizations are focusing on St. Patrick’s Day to compete in a decorating contest.
Votes may be placed today through Tuesday. Members of the public use St. Peter Area Chamber of Commerce’s Facebook page to select favorites for the “People’s Choice.” A panel of judges will decide the winners of other categories.
Contest winners will be announced Wednesday, St. Patrick’s Day.
The town’s 2021 St. Patrick’s Day Parade has been canceled.
Legion hosting fish fry Friday
ST. PETER — Cod fillets will be served during a fish fry 5-8 p.m. Friday at St. Peter American Legion, 229 W. Nassau St.
Dinners cost $14 (two pieces of fish and two side dishes) and $16 (three pieces of fish and two side dishes).
Curbside service and limited dining-in will be available during the fundraiser for Post 37.
Sweden green work to be discussed
NORTH MANKATO — “Sustainability the Swedish Way:” is the topic for a virtual Southcentral Minnesota Clean Energy Council event 9 a.m. Friday via Zoom.
Magnus Fredricson, strategist for Sustainable Development with the Skaraborg Association of Municipalities in Sweden, will discuss his country’s sustainable development on local, regional and national levels.
To join the meeting, go to: socrates.zoom.us/j/94355034429?pwd=djBMOE1Qbis2L1hybS9Ld1ZmWjZwdz09. The meeting ID is 943 5503 4429 and the passcode is 362060.
There is no fee to attend.
Irish music before Saturday Mass
WASECA — Irish music will be featured during 10 a.m. Saturday before 10:30 a.m. Mass at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Waseca.
The event is open to the public. A virtual option is available for attendees at the event sponsored by the Irish American Club of Southern Minnesota.
The rally will be the 53rd annual celebration of the Janesville-Waseca area’s Irish heritage.
The Zoom meeting ID is 815 4692 0191 and the passcode is bUzpP1.
Le Center plans St. Patrick’s events
LE CENTER — American Legion Post 108 is planning events Saturday to celebrate in advance of St. Patrick’s Day on Wednesday.
Participants are required to wear face masks and organizers are requesting social distancing practices.
A parade will begin 2 p.m. Saturday.
Reservations are requested for a steak fry slated 4:30-6:30 p.m. Saturday. For reservations or more information, call 357-4787.
