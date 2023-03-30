Emmylou Harris tribute concert set
MANKATO — Minnesota State University Music Department alumna Mary Jane Alm and her band will present a tribute concert featuring the music of Emmylou Harris 7 p.m. Saturday at Hooligans, 1400 East Madison Ave.
The MSU Performance Series event opens with performances by Department of Music singer/songwriter Emma Josephine and The Fabulous Fatheads.
Alm is a Minnesota Music Hall of Fame recipient and award-winning singer/songwriter. Band members include guitarist Boyd Lee, fiddle player Richard Kriehn, guitarist Brian C. Peters, guitarist Dan Neale, bassist Dik Shopteau and drummer Ben Kaplan.
Tickets cost $15 in advance and $20 on the day of the show. To order tickets, call 625-9904 or go to: link.mnsu.edu/musictickets
DNR announces Free Park Days
Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has announced the dates vehicle permit fees will be waived for motorists entering any of the 75 state parks and recreation areas.
The Free Park Days are April 22, June 10, Sept. 9 and Nov. 24.
DNR sponsors the promotion as a way to encourage Minnesotans to get outdoors and enjoy the health and wellness benefits of spending time in nature.
The entrance fee waiver on Free Park Days does not cover activities like camping, rentals or tours.
For more information, visit: mndnr.gov/freeparkdays or contact the DNR Information Center by email at: dnr@state.mn.us or by phone at: 1-888-646-6367.
Library to sponsor Easter egg hunt
NORTH MANKATO — Children ages 5 and younger may participate in an annual Easter egg hunt 9-11 a.m. Saturday at North Mankato Taylor Library.
Advance registration by phone is required. To register a child for the activity, call the library at 345-5120.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.