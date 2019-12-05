‘Looney Lutherans’ show Dec. 15
NEW ULM — A trio of women will perform “Looney Lutherans” 2 p.m. Dec. 15 at State Street Theater Company, 1 N. State St., New Ulm.
The merry musical includes a Lutheran version of cowboy wisdom, letters to Santa and the game show “Christmas Tree Amazing Race Star Search.”
Tickets cost $15 at the door. Advance tickets cost $12.50 advance and may be purchased at the Hy-Vee Food Store in New Ulm and at New Ulm Chamber of Commerce.
Symphony to play ‘Snowman’
ST. PETER — Mankato Symphony Orchestra will perform the score to a children’s holiday film as well as holiday classics 4 p.m. Sunday in the Performing Arts Center at St. Peter High School, 2121 Broadway Ave.
MSO performance of Howard Blake’s score to the animated film “The Snowman” includes the song “Walking in the Air.”
Tickets may be purchased at: mankatosymphony.ticketleap.com.
5K/fundraiser at Holiday Lights
MANKATO — Runners and walkers will participate in a fundraiser for Mankato Family YMCA’s children’s programs 4:45 p.m. Sunday at Sibley Park.
Exclusively Diamonds’ Dash 5K Run/Walk participants will make a triple loop around and through the Kiwanis Holiday lights.
Winners will receive gift cards.
To register, stop by the front desk at the YMCA, 1401 S. Riverfront Drive; or go online at: www.mankatoymca.org. Same-day registrations are not an option.
Community band needs members
ST. PETER — Gustavus Campus Band, a newly formed ensemble, is seeking new members.
Rehearsals resume in February and are scheduled 7:15–8:45 p.m. Thursdays.
Mankato West High School Director of Bands and Gustavus alum Brady Krusemark was hired to lead the group.
Musicians may call the Gustavus Department of Music at 933-7364 for more information, or ask questions by sending an email to: bkrusemark@gustavus.edu.
Concert slated for First Fridays
MANKATO — First Fridays at First Church’s annual “Music to the Glory of God” concert will feature music by organist-pianist Ben Marti, the First Church 4 and the Lost Walleye Trio.
The concert is noon- 1 p.m. Friday at First Presbyterian Church, 220 E. Hickory St.
There is no admission fee.
Author visit features Landvik
NORTH MANKATO — Author Lorna Landvik will speak 6-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17, at the North Mankato Police Annex.
Landvik of Minneapolis is a North Dakota native who’s written 10 novels, including “Angry Housewives Eating Bon Bons” and “Best to Laugh.”
Her visit is sponsored by Traverse des Sioux Library Cooperative.
Bells on Belgrade slated
NORTH MANKATO — The sixth annual kid-friendly holiday celebration, Bells on Belgrade, is scheduled 2-6 p.m. Saturday in lower North Mankato.
The event’s Winter Wonderland Parade begins 6:30 p.m. on Belgrade Avenue.
Celebration activities include trolley rides, a medallion hunt, reindeer games, make-and-take crafts and visits with Santa and his elves.
Event sponsors are Business on Belgrade Association, the city of North Mankato and MedExpress Urgent Care of Mankato.
Library plans trivia contest
WASECA — Questions about movies will be asked contestants in a trivia contest for adults 6 p.m. Dec. 11 at Trio Coffee, Wine and Ale House in Waseca.
Staff from Waseca Public Library will quiz players as teams compete to win prizes provided by Friends of the Waseca Public Library.
Bluegrass concert announced
WASECA — The Minnesota quintet Monroe Crossing’s holiday show “A Bluegrass Christmas” will be performed 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, at Waseca High School Performing Arts Center, 1717 N.W. Second St.
Tickets cost $15 and may be purchased at the door or in advance at the Waseca Community Education office.
‘Miracle on 34th’ radio play opens
MANKATO — Mankato Playhouse opens its dinner theater production “Miracle on 34th Street: A Live Musical Radio Play” Friday at 12 Civic Center Plaza, Suite 1700.
Performances of the adaptation of a 1947 Lux Radio Broadcast are slated through Dec. 22.
Dinner seating is 5:45 p.m. Fridays and Saturday. Lunch seating is 1:30 p.m. Sundays.
Show-only seating is 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturday and 12:15 p.m. Sundays.
Online dinner/show tickets may be purchased at: mankatoplayhouse.com. Ticket prices range from $17-$40, plus fees.
A limited number of show tickets will be sold at the door.
For more information, call 338-5800.
