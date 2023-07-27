Reception to feature local artist’s music
MANKATO — Mankato artist Craig Groe will perform his original music 2 p.m. Saturday at The Fillin’ Station Coffeehouse, 630 S. Front St.
His artwork, “Coffee House Paintings,” is on display this month on the walls at The Fillin’ Station.
Exhibit features art by kids, VINE members
MANKATO — An intergenerational exhibition opens today and runs through Aug. 5 at the Carnegie Art Center, 120 S. Broad St.
The exhibit features artwork from the children at Cultivate Mankato and artists from VINE Adult Community Center.
Visitors to the Carnegie also may add to the interactive art experience.
An opening reception for “Leave Your Mark” is slated 5-7 p.m. Friday.
Gallery hours are noon to 6 p.m. Thursday, 1-4 p.m. Fridays and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.
Fraud seminar slated Aug. 3
MANKATO — Area senior citizens may attend an educational seminar about fraud 2 p.m. Aug. 3 at Blue Earth County Library, 100 E. Main St.
The free presentation by the Minnesota Department of Commerce ombudsman will include information about how to prevent being a victim of fraud, scams and identity theft.
Southpoint and Minnesota Valley credit unions are the seminars sponsors.
Attendees should register in advance at: bit.ly/44cRWkt.
DQ West sales to support clinic
MANKATO — Children’s Specialty Clinic on the Wickersham campus will receive a portion of sales today at DQ West, 25 Stoltzman Road.
The 17th annual DQ Miracle Treat Day fundraiser focuses on sales of Blizzard treats. DQ West will donate $1 for every Blizzard sold today.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.