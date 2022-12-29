Chorus announces January concert
MANKATO — Special guest performers will join Singing Hills Chorus for “Midnight Melodies” 1 p.m. Jan. 7 at Hosanna Lutheran Church, 105 Hosanna Drive.
Melodia Choir and Mankato Children’s Chorus will join Singing Hills members.
The chorus is designed especially for persons with Alzheimer’s disease or other dementias, and their care partners.
General admission tickets cost $10 for ages 11 and older.
Will-call requests to hold tickets may be emailed to: katoactonalz@gmail.com.
For more information, go to: singinghillschorus.org.
Local play festival seeks new scripts
MANKATO — Organizers of the 15th annual Minnesota Shorts Play Festival will begin accepting script submissions Sunday.
Minnesota writers may submit up to two scripts. Judges will pick six submissions for the festival. Plays may be new or previously produced but should not contain scenes with nudity or excessive use of vulgar language.
Scripts of 10 pages or fewer may be submitted through Jan. 31.
Identifying information — name, address, phone contact and email address — should be on the title page of the submissions.
Entries in a pdf format should be emailed to: mnshorts@yahoo.com.
The festival is slated Sept. 7-8 in Mankato.
For more information, call 420-1881 or email a request to: mnshorts@yahoo.com.
Adult spelling bee set at brewery
MANKATO — North Mankato Taylor Library’s fifth annual spelling bee for adults is slated 7-9 p.m. Jan. 27 at Mankato Brewery. The contest features teams of three or four spellers.
The event is for ages 21 and older. Tickets cost $15 per person. Registration includes a drink ticket for each person on the team.
