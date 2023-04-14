Children’s chorus sets spring concert
ST. PETER — Mankato Children’s Chorus will perform its annual spring concert 2 p.m. April 23 at Christ Chapel on the campus of Gustavus Adolphus College.
This concert features five choirs whose singers are secondary school students.
Choirs will perform individually, then together at the end of the concert to sing “Lead With Love” and their traditional closing song, “Omnia Sol.”
Tickets cost $12, with discount prices available for senior citizens and youths. Tickets may be purchased at the door or online at: www.mankatochildrenschorus.org.
Speaker to discuss healing from trauma
MANKATO — How to heal trauma will be discussed during a public presentation 5:30 p.m. April 20 at First Presbyterian Church, 220 E. Hickory St.
First Thursdays at First Presbyterian guest speaker Sarah Parker’s topic is “Healing Religious-based Trauma.”
Parker, of New Brighton, is a licensed therapist.
The event is open to the public and there is no admission fee.
Poet Laureate to read at Carnegie
MANKATO — Minnesota Poet Laureate Gwen Westerman will read from her works 7:30 p.m. April 27 at the Carnegie Art Center, 120 S. Broad St.
The presentation by Westerman, who is a professor at Minnesota State University, is part of MSU’s Good Thunder Reading series.
Westerman also will lead a 10 a.m. workshop on campus in the Performing Arts Center, 320 Maywood Ave; and offer a 3 p.m. craft talk in MSU’s Centennial Student Union.
There is no admission fee to these activities.
Westerman is the author of two poetry collections. Her work has appeared in “New Poets of Native Nations: 21 Poets for the 21st Century” and “When the Light of the World Was Subdued, Our Songs Came Through: A Norton Anthology of Native Nations Poetry.”
Barbershop chorus announces show
MANKATO — The Mankato Riverblenders Barbershop Chorus will present its annual show 1 p.m. April 29 at Hosanna Lutheran Church, 105 Hosanna Drive.
The Riverblenders’ show, “Music Legends,” will include song favorites including “The Longest Time” by Billy Joel and “Sweet Caroline” by Neil Diamond.
A guest quartet, St. Croix Crossing, will join in with the Riverblenders for the concert.
Adult tickets cost $15 and student tickets cost $5. Tickets may be purchased at Cub Food stores and hilltop Hy-Vee in Mankato, at Nutter Clothing in St. Peter; or online at: singmankato.com.
