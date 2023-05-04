Local writer Ryan to discuss works
MANKATO — Writer Pat Ryan, a former Mankato West High School teacher, will give a presentation about his book, “The Baseball Diet,” 10 a.m. Saturday at the Blue Earth County Library.
Ryan’s book is a short story collection full of tales from Idaho to Minnesota, Mexico to Panama. His stories include humorous and serious moments in life and portray a reality not many of us know. In Ryan’s tales the Blessed Virgin Mary appears on a Corona Beer sign, two Midwesterners plot to steal a baseball slugged out of Wrigley Field by the famed Babe Ruth, and a 400-pound pitcher perfects the unhittable gyroball.
The event is free and open to the public.
Compassionate Living Festival this weekend
NORTH MANKATO — The inaugural run of the Southern Minnesota Compassionate Living Festival — sponsored by Curiosi-Tea House — takes place this weekend at the tea shop, 1745 Commerce Drive.
The event, running from 11 a.m.- 5 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m.- 3 p.m. Sunday, aims to focus on animals, the environment and humans. It will include food, vendors and music.
For more information contact Heidi Wynn at 507-317-5354.
GAC faculty, student to perform at festival
ST. PETER — Gustavus Adolphus College faculty member Jill Patterson and student Abbie Doran have been invited to perform a dance at the American College Dance Association’s 2023 National Dance Festival.
Every other year, ACDA chooses 30 pieces from schools around the country for the biannual festival.
Patterson originally choreographed the piece, called “Veneer,” in 2018 as a filmed duet on screen with a live soloist on stage. It was based on paintings by Stephanie Slade. Patterson reworked the piece for Doran, a senior, to perform at the regional ACDA dance festival.
DuShane, Jordan featured in Waseca
WASECA — Fiddlin’ Mary DuShane, who played in the original Powdermilk Biscuit Band on “A Prairie Home Companion” — will perform at the Waseca County Historical Museum Sunday.
DuShane will appear along with Nick Jordan. The pair have a wide-ranging repertory of Southern traditional roots music, featuring bluesy old-time and jug-band songs, plus Appalachian and Irish dance tunes spiced with swing and Cajun tunes.
The free event, sponsored by the former Bothy Folk Club of Mankato, takes place 3-5 p.m. at the museum, 315 2nd Ave. NE, Waseca.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.