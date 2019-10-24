Rasmussen to offer virtual job fair
MANKATO — An online service designed to help students, alumni and community members explore job opportunities will be offered by Rasmussen College 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday.
There is no fee to participate in the Mankato campus’ annual Virtual Career Fair that offers registered participants opportunities to upload their resumes, learn about job opportunities and communicate with potential employers.
To register, go to: rasmussen.vfairs.com/en/registration.
Arboretum plans mystery hike
ST. PETER — Linnaeus Arboretum will be the site of a Halloween Mystery Hike 6:30-7 p.m. Friday on the campus of Gustavus Adolphus College.
The non-scary activity is recommended for adults and youths age 5 and older.
The evening hike through wooded trails features a mystery theme that participants are invited to solve.
There is no fee; however, donations will be accepted.
Reservations are required and may be made at: gustavus.edu/arboretum.
Halloween Hop slated Saturday
NEW ULM — New Ulm businesses are sponsoring an early trick-or-treat event 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
Costumed children may pick up free candy at the 24 businesses participating in Halloween Hop.
A list of participating businesses is available at: www.newulm.com.
Volunteers needed at fun run
ST. PETER — Organizers of the 16th annual St. Peter Halloween Fun Run on Saturday are seeking help with the event.
Volunteers are needed during registration, to guide participants along the course, and help set up and take down items used for the event.
Spectators may watch the fun run/parade that begins 9:30 a.m. at St. Peter High School.
For more information, call St. Peter Area Chamber of Commerce at or go to:
stpeterchamber.com/event/halloween-fun-run.
1900s murders topic for museum event
NEW ULM — Patrick L. Shannon, the author of “Minnesota’s Headline Murders! 1900-1910” will sign copies of his books during a presentation 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at Brown County Historical Society Museum, 2 North Broadway.
Shannon, a retired homicide investigator from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, will discuss murders committed in the states during the early 1900s. He also will describe the evolution of investigation techniques and scientific crime scene procedures.
His book’s second chapter details New Ulm’s memorable case, the murder of dentist Louis Gebhardt in 1904.
There is no admission fee.
Program offers insight on cultures
MANKATO — Pat Branstad and Erika Rodriguez from United Cultures/Uniendo Cultures will be presenting, “Your Story, My Story, Our Story” 1 p.m. Tuesday at VINE Adult Community Center.
They will explain how the United Cultures/Uniendo Cultures group in the St. James area came together to embrace their community’s changing demographics. The group was founded two years ago with a mission to create a community where acceptance and belonging, community pride and ownership, and celebration of diversity are how they work together.
The group will also talk about their book, “Your Story, My Story, Our Story,” which is a collection of stories from St. James families about how they or their ancestors came to settle in the United States.
The event is free for VINE members and open to the public for $5. For more information or to register visit www.vinevolunteers.com or call (507) 386-5586.
Museum offers scavenger hunt
NEW ULM — Children are invited to track down the Halloween-theme items and learn about Brown County’s history at the same time during a Halloween Scavenger Hunt 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at Brown County Historical Society Museum, 2 N. Broadway, New Ulm.
Pumpkins, scarecrows, witches’ cauldrons, and other Halloween décor will be hidden throughout the museum. Scavenger hunt participants are encouraged to dress in costumes.
Museum admission fees will be waived during the event hours.
Comedians slated for heart health fundraiser
KASOTA — Tickets are available for a Nov. 14 comedy event/fundraiser supporting heart and stroke research, health education and outreach programs for women.
“Laughter Makes the Heart Grow Stronger” 6-8 p.m at Chankaska Creek Ranch, Winery and Distillery features comedians Zack Kolars and Mark Poolos.
Tickets now available at www.heart.org/mankatogored. The $50 admission fee includes the costs for the show and refreshments.
For more information, contact Erin Herding at 469-1786 or erin.herding@heart.org.
Sponsors include The American Heart Association, through the Mankato Circle of Red, and CVS Health.
Minnesota music to be showcased
MANKATO — Minnesota State University Department of Music’s Performance Series will be featuring a traveling showcase of Minnesota music, bringing top regional acts, emerging bands and music industry professionals to towns Friday, Nov. 1, for a day of workshops, networking and performances.
Caravan du Nord’s stop at MSU’s Earley Center for Performing Arts, 320 Maywood Ave., is sponsored by 89.3 The Current
The lineup for the Mankato portion of the tour includes a 3 p.m. songwriting workshop by tour headliner Reina del Cid; a mental health workshop 4-4:50 p.m.; a 5:30 p.m. social hour at Weggy’s and evening presentations in Halling Recital Hall by musicians Katy Vernon, Maria and The Coins and Reina del Cid.
All Caravan du Nord events are free and open to the public. For more information, call the MSU Performance Series office, 389-5549.
Red Cross seeks blood donors
MANKATO — Donors of all blood types are needed to ensure sufficient supplies for patients in need of blood or platelets.
To make an appointment to donate, visit: RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-733-2767.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities:
Mankato
Thursday, Oct. 24: noon to 5 p.m., American Red Cross, 105 Homestead Drive.
Oct. 28: 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Blue Earth County Library, 100 E. Main St.
Oct. 31: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Minnesota Department of Transportation-State Patrol, 2151 Bassett Drive; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Blue Earth County Library; 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., National Guard Training and Community Center, 100 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.
North Mankato
Thursday, Oct. 24: noon to 6 p.m., Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 546 Grant Ave.
Friday, Oct. 25: noon to 6 p.m., Police Annex, 1001 Belgrade Ave.
Blue Earth
Friday, Oct. 25: noon to 5 p.m., Hope United Methodist Church.
Madelia
Oct. 29: noon to 6 p.m., Madelia High School.
St. Peter
Oct. 30: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Scholarship America, 1 Scholarship Way.
Sleepy Eye
Oct. 29: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Sleepy Eye Medical Center.
Waseca
Friday, Oct. 25: noon to 6 p.m., Family Video, 1101 N.E. Second St.
Waterville
Oct. 30: 1-7 p.m., Waterville Elementary School.
