Carnegie to host juried art show
MANKATO — Carnegie Art Center’s annual juried exhibition is April 16 to May 23.
The show is open to emerging and established artists age 16 and older.
Six cash awards will be presented.
Entries will be accepted between 3-5 p.m. March 28 at the center, 120 S. Broad St.
The entry fee is $10 per work.
For more information, go to: www.thecarnegiemankato.com.
Choral Society announces concerts
St. Peter Choral Society will present a performances of the John Rutter Requiem and the J.S. Bach Easter Cantata (Christ Lag in Todesbanden) 3 p.m. March 8 at Trinity Lutheran Church in St. Peter and 3 p.m. March 15 at First Lutheran Church in Le Sueur.
Tickets cost $15 at the door. There is no admission fee for students.
Advanced tickets may be purchased for $12 at Swedish Kontur in St. Peter.
Figure skaters to perform
NEW ULM — New Ulm Figure Skating Club will present its 32nd annual ice skating show this weekend during three performances at the New Ulm Civic Center, 1212 N. Franklin St.
“Legends and Divas” performances are 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday.
Skating club members will perform to music by such artists as Michael Jackson, Prince, Elvis, Mariah Carey and Madonna.
The shows’ guest performers are members of the University of Minnesota Duluth Synchronized Skating Team.
Admission is $10 for adults and $5 for youths.
Tickets may be purchased in advance at the New Ulm Hy-Vee Food Store or at the civic center on show days.
To learn more about New Ulm Figure Skating Club visit: nuskate.org.
Snowmobile safety class offered
ST. JAMES — Youths age 11 and older may register for a snowmobile safety class offered March 14 by Watonwan County Sheriff’s Department.
The class will meet 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the St. James Human Services building, 715 S. Second Ave.
Class size is limited. To register, call Sgt. Barry Gulden at 375-2579.
