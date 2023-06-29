Discovery Zoo at Minneopa Saturday
MANKATO — The Reptile and Amphibian Discovery Zoo, based in Owatonna, will bring its turtles, snakes and lizards as well as a tiny alligator to Minneopa State Park Saturday.
One-hour programs are slated 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. in the picnic area near the Minneopa waterfalls. There is no admission fee; however, vehicle permits are required for motorists to enter the park.
The programs are sponsored by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources and Friends of Minneopa.
Exhibit focuses on local music scene
MANKATO — Blue Earth County Historical Society’s new exhibit “Music & Memories: A Look Back at the Mankato Music Scene” opens 10 a.m. Saturday at BECHS History Center, 2 Warren St.
The exhibit features the rich musical heritage of Mankato through an immersive experience that is appropriate for center visitors of all ages.
“Music & Memories” will be on display through December.
For more information, call 345-5566 or visit: BlueEarthCountyHistory.com.
Blood drive slated today in Mankato
MANKATO — Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary Post 950 is sponsoring a blood drive noon to 6 p.m. today at Morson-Ario-Strand VFW Post, 1900 N. Riverfront Drive.
The American Red Cross is reporting a concerning shortfall in blood donations this summer and is offering incentives to donors, stated an Auxiliary press release.
