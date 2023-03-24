Ernesto Estigarribia (web only)

Symphony to perform concert in St. Peter

ST. PETER — Music director Ernesto Estigarribia will lead his first Masterworks concert with Mankato Symphony Orchestra 7 p.m. Saturday at St. Peter High School.

The concert will open with “Liquify”— a new work by award-winning composer Michael Abel. Concert features include violinist Eunice Kim in Prokofiev’s dazzling “Violin Concerto No. 2” and Dvorák’s “Symphony No. 6.”

General admission tickets cost $20; ticket prices for students and ages 13-17 cost $10. The admission fee is $1 for youths age 12 and younger.

To order tickets online, go to: MankatoSymphony.org.

