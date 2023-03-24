Symphony to perform concert in St. Peter
ST. PETER — Music director Ernesto Estigarribia will lead his first Masterworks concert with Mankato Symphony Orchestra 7 p.m. Saturday at St. Peter High School.
The concert will open with “Liquify”— a new work by award-winning composer Michael Abel. Concert features include violinist Eunice Kim in Prokofiev’s dazzling “Violin Concerto No. 2” and Dvorák’s “Symphony No. 6.”
General admission tickets cost $20; ticket prices for students and ages 13-17 cost $10. The admission fee is $1 for youths age 12 and younger.
To order tickets online, go to: MankatoSymphony.org.
