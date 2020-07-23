Presenter to explore post office history
MANKATO — Mankato’s post office on Second Street is the topic of a Blue Earth County Historical Society virtual program 4 p.m. today.
Tim Pulis is the presenter for “The History of the Mankato Post Office.” He will discuss his research about the historic landmark that’s been part of the Mankato community since 1896 and has been on the National Register of Historic Places since 1980.
Registration is required. The cost is $7 for adults who are not BECHS members.
To register, send an email to: info@blueearthcountyhistory.com or go to: www.BlueEarthCountyHistory.com.
Library system’s locations open
WASECA — Patrons once again may enter buildings to search through materials from Waseca-Le Sueur Regional Library System collections.
Appointments may be made for 15-minute browsing sessions and 30 minutes of computer access at public libraries in Elysian, Janesville, Le Center, Le Sueur, Montgomery, New Richland, Waseca and Waterville.
Patrons should schedule appointments through their local library.
Curbside delivery will continue to be available.
Face coverings will be required while patrons are in the buildings. Meeting rooms, bathrooms, water fountains, the newspaper browsing section and most seating areas are not be available at this time.
Waldorf Public Library’s building remains closed to the public but continues to offer curbside and home delivery.
The library system continues to offer online events and story walks. Registration is required for the events through the library system’s website at wasecalesueurlibraries.com/summer.
Online offerings include “Dragons: Return of the Ice Sorceress,” a free, science-based show slated 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Tuesday. Registrations are due Monday and may be made at: wasecalesueurlibraries.com/summer.
“Rumpelstiltskin” story walks are scheduled between 3-7 p.m. Wednesday at Clear Lake Park in Waseca and 3-7 p.m. Thursday in Legion Park at Le Sueur.
