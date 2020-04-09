Mankato, MN (56001)

Today

A few flurries possible early. Windy with a few showers this evening then mostly clear skies overnight. Low 26F. NW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

A few flurries possible early. Windy with a few showers this evening then mostly clear skies overnight. Low 26F. NW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%.