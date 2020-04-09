I’ve mentioned it before in a previous column about my career in customer service — though the work may be rewarding, there’s always that handful of people that can sour your day in an instant.
There’s always that one person who refuses to cooperate, no matter how much you try to please them.
People who throw their credit cards and cash on the counter, instead of handing it to the cashier.
Those who leave nasty and, quite honestly, rather damaging claims on Yelp or Google just because.
Customers who don’t tip because of a minor inconvenience or because the food took too long to get to their table even though the lobby is full during the busiest time of the day.
Other customers yelling at retail workers or grocers because they’re out of an item or the item doesn’t exist or because they simply cannot honor an expired coupon.
Then there's the far-too-often berating rants from customers, threats of getting your manager called on you and potentially losing your job, and waiters not getting tipped by an unruly table despite giving your best service, and those who’ve demeaned you by looking at you as if you’re dumb, dismissing your service with snide remarks.
And there’s always a customer who states “The customer is always right!” even when they’re incredibly and utterly wrong — both in manners and facts.
No matter what a day's work brings to these workers, they force a smile upon their faces to serve you and your needs, usually on minimum wage.
If all that weren’t enough for these workers, they’re literally risking their lives every day. Uncertain whether or not someone they’ve come into contact with might be contagious or if they’re going to bring it home to their families, to serve us.
People are relying on all of these individuals to keep the stores and restaurants functioning, clean and stocked for the public to continue some sense of normalcy.
Grocers are still working, restocking toilet paper, Clorox wipes and hand sanitizer.
When we’re not feeling up for dinner, they’re still there making us pizzas or sandwiches or lasagna or hamburgers.
They’re still there, doing their jobs as they were before because, in actuality, we rely on them.
Pandemic, or not.
Waiters, cooks, bussers, sale associates, stockers, cashiers, delivery drivers, bar tenders, hosts, baristas, pizza and sub slingers — you have always been essential.
Customers, keep that in mind next year, or whenever this comes to an end, while you’re shopping or sitting at your favorite grub spot.
The least we can do is show them our gratitude (oh, and also, don’t be a jerk. If you’re ordering out right now, please tip your drivers and restaurants.)
Diana Rojo-Garcia can be reached at drojogarcia@mankatofreepress.com or 507.344.6305.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.