For the weekend of March 4, 5 and 6
If there’s one thing the Mankato area is good at, it’s bringing live music to its townsfolk. This weekend is proof of that.
From listening to the beautiful voice of Amanda B. Perry while enjoying a nice glass of wine at Chankaska Creek Ranch and Winery on Friday, to dancing your heart out to bands such as Given Names and Silver Summer while dressed in 80’s attire at the Wine Cafe on Saturday, there’s plenty of live music to please your ears.
If you’re looking for some festival fun to enjoy that live music with, you’re in luck! This Saturday at Schell’s Brewery in New Ulm, Bock Fest is back and better than ever. Grab some buddies, grab a mug, and enjoy a beer with your peers. There will also be a bus to the event running from 6 a.m.- 4 p.m. You can catch the bus in front of Pub 500 so, if you’re planning on drinking, keep that ride option in mind.
If you were looking to unwind this weekend, don’t worry, there’s something for you too. Put on your favorite workout attire, grab a yoga mat and head over to Drummer's Garden Center & Floral for a rejuvenating yoga session in their greenhouse.
The calendar is jam-packed this weekend, so be sure to indulge in a thing or two!
FRIDAY
■ 5 p.m. — The Agatha Christie Classic, “Spider’s Web,” by Merely Players at the Lincoln Community Center.
■ 6 p.m. — Live music by Amanda B. Perry at Chankaska Creek Ranch, Winery, and Distillery.
■ 8:30 p.m. — Live music by Strange Daze with Rebel Queens and The Issue at The What’s Up? Lounge.
SATURDAY
■ 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. — Bock Fest at August Schell Brewing in New Ulm (approx 30 minutes from Mankato).
■ 11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. — Yoga in the Greenhouse-Spring Awakening at Drummer’s Garden Center & Floral.
■ 1 p.m. - 2 p.m. — Maple Sap Tapping at Minneopa State Park.
■ 1 p.m. - 3 p.m. — Eat Your Words: Edible Book Fest at North Mankato Taylor Library.
■ 3 p.m. - 6 p.m. — Live music by Nate Boots at The Circle Inn.
■ 3 p.m. - 4 p.m. — Free Brewery Tour at Mankato Brewery.
■ 3 p.m. - 11 p.m. — Gun and Knife Show at the Kato Ballroom.
■ 4 p.m. — Pokemon Open Play at The Dork Den.
■ 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. — Mankato Ballet Company’s “Swan Lake” at Mankato West High School auditorium.
■ 5:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. — Live music by Becky Borneke and In a Bird at Indian Island Winery in Janesville (approx 20 minutes from Mankato).
■ 8 p.m. — Live music by Ryan Acker and Friend Dog at Nakato Bar & Grill.
■ 8 p.m. — Live music by Ledfoot Larry at Prairie Saloon in Kasota (approx 20 minutes from Mankato).
■ 8 p.m. - 10 p.m. — Precious Metals Presents: A Winter Dance Party with Given Names and Silver Summer at the Wine Cafe.
■ 8 p.m. - 11 p.m. — Live music by Ben Scruggs at The Lucky Lure in Madison Lake (approx 20 minutes from Mankato).
■ 9 p.m. — Live music by Hicktown Mafia at The Blue Moon Bar and Grill in Kasota, MN (approx 20 minutes from Mankato).
■ 9:15 p.m. - 10:15 p.m. — IV Play at Bock Fest After Party at the New Ulm Event Center in New Ulm (approx 30 minutes from Mankato).
SUNDAY
■ 3 p.m. - 5 p.m. — Bingo at Prairie Saloon & Grill in Kasota, MN (approx 20 minutes from Mankato).
■ 8:30 a.m. — The Agatha Christie Classic, “Spider’s Web,” by Merely Players at the Lincoln Community Center.
■ 5 p.m. — “Swan Lake” at Mankato West High School.
■ 5 p.m. — Group Dungeons & Dragons at The Dork Den.
Got an idea for Distractions? Shoot an email to Ashley Opina at aopina@mankatofreepress.com.
