Today through this weekend, Mankato West celebrates its … well, actually, we don’t know when Orchesis officially started.
Heather Madison has been coaching the Mankato West Orchesis team for seven years. She knows that when she was attending high school at Mankato West, Orchesis had already been taking place.
Regardless of when the Orchesis dance team officially started, there’s one thing that has remained consistent in its long, although undated, tradition: it’s always student run.
“Okay, it’s about 90%, student,” Magen Dittbenner, captain of Orchesis, said. “Our parents are like 10%.”
The show is wholly led and created by the captains, officers and the rest of the team.Parents offer immense help with fundraising, decorations, flyers, costumes, etc.However, the technical parts of the show, the captains have been planning since summer.The torch has been passed down from last year’s captains to Dittbenner and Katie Roberts, who have been with Orchesis since ninth grade.Dittbenner and Roberts have been dancing at Dance Express since they were in elementary school, and continued to dance with the studio throughout the planning for this year’s show.
“Yeah, (the day) gets long,” Roberts said.
“I’m (at Mankato West) until five or later then I drive home, eat some dinner and go straight to dance,” Dittbenner said.Sometimes, they might not get home until a little after 9 p.m.
But the fact that Orchesis is student run is the reason why the captains decided to dedicate their time with the dance team.
“I think making our own show was kind of fun,” Roberts said.
“We teach everything and,” Dittbenner said.
“Put together the theme,” Roberts added.“And we cut all the music.”The two have learned a sense of leadership and confidence throughout the experience. As coach,Madison has seen over the years that the event boosts these two qualities in the students each year.“They learn so many leadership skills because they create the dances and they organize who stands where,” Madison said.
This year in particular, Madison has seen the captains grow significantly in their leadership roles.
“I feel both of them have stepped out of their comfort zone. They were my quiet ones that didn’t really talk,” Madison said. “But now, to have them step up and take the role with pride and build their confidence, I’ve seen that. I always see that growth with any of the leadership roles.”
Not just with the captains, but with the four officers (Rylie Rosenfeld, Macy Sisco, Grace Richardson and Brooke Hartman), too, who are tasked with choreographing dances.
“I’m here to guide them but this is pretty much their show,” Madison said. “They’re part of something that they’re creating and performing.”
Roberts and Dittbenner are particularly excited to perform a piece for the audience right after intermission.
“It’s a jazzy, fierce, hard hitting jazz,” Roberts said.
“And it’s super skilled right off the bat, so it gives the audience a taste of what the dance is going to be,” Dittbenner said.
The piece, which they call fourth large, includes tumbling and tricks.
“Sharp,” the girls said in unison.
Other dance pieces include styles from contemporary to hip-hop and jazz to lyrical.
The 2020 show’s theme is “Dance All Night,” based off the One Direction song.
