Darkness drowned Mankato East High School’s auditorium as the Mankato East Dance Company stepped on the stage.
The team took over, taking their stance to rehearse their finale for their upcoming show — Dancing in the Dark — taking place today through the weekend. Bright and colorful lights hit the background, illuminating the uniformed dancers.
The scene’s typical as every year the dance team prepares for its first show in the season.
“I love it!” said captain Arissa Leddy as the team completed the dance.
A leader and motivator taking her role seriously to keep spirits up, Leddy voiced encouraging and uplifting messages to the team — via Zoom.
The COVID-19 pandemic changed everything globally and filled many with uncertainty, including for the Mankato East Dance Company. Usually the dance team’s show is in the bitter cold of winter. This year the show was pushed back to mid-March.
The team, especially senior captains Leddy, Jordyn Kenward and Abbie Vostad, are just happy to be performing.
“We’re just glad that we can have a season at all,” Vostad said. “Even if it had to be pushed back.”
“I’m very thankful that we get to have a season regardless of the whole pandemic,” Leddy said. “I’m just glad that our team is so tight where it feels like we’re not in a pandemic — we’re just chilling.”
Though the team has faced a few challenges and obstacles along the way — wearing masks, some members quarantining, sanitizing and distancing — the captains take pride in their work and the team.
“We’ve had our struggles,” Kenward said, speaking to the pandemic’s challenges. “Everyone’s just had a really positive attitude.”
“I’m also just proud of how we were able to stay on top of everything and get our dances done on time and teach them,” Vostad said. “Everyone was just ahead of the game.”
Leddy’s proud of the team of 25, too, especially in how close they’ve become. “We have all become one,” she said.
This year’s team membership was capped at 25 — the exact number of students who auditioned.
The masks posed as a challenge said coach Nancy Kowalski.
“You’re sucking in your own air and it doesn’t rejuvenate,” Kowalski said. “So we’ve taken a lot more breaks and water breaks, and haven’t pushed really hard.”
But this year, with a later start, it provided the dance team a few more practice days that helped. Even with the apprehension of whether or not the season would start, Kowalski and Lindsey Northenscold are grateful to be able to have their students dance.
“All year long, we had a ‘We’re going to make this work’ kind of motto,” Kowalski said. “It’s been a learning lesson for everybody, especially the girls and trying to figure out what our true capabilities are and just supporting them.”
Facing the unexpected that comes with COVID every day, the dance team pulled together to adapt seamlessly to each change, Northenscold said. She’s proud of their flexibility through it all.
“And in general, the talent amazes me year to year,” Northenscold said.
The team gears up March 18 for its first performance of the weekend and season — one they’ll remember not only due to unprecedented times but a sentimental last year for the seniors.
“I’m excited to see it all come together,” Kenward said. “I’m excited for everyone to be dancing on stage as a team.”
This year’s theme takes on the inspiration of the animated film “Home” featuring Rihanna as the main character. The song “Dancing in the Dark” comes from the film’s soundtrack.
“It just feels very … almost sentimental,” Vostad said. “It’s a really good ending — it hits home for our last year.”
