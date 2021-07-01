MERIDIAN, Miss. — For a decade, Meridianite Daniel Wile had an unusual hobby: writing a book about a luthier.
A luthier is a person who builds and repairs stringed instruments. Wile’s book is about a luthier named Randy Wood, whose clients have included Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash and countless other musicians.
The book, titled “Randy Wood: The Lore of the Luthier,” was published by University of Tennessee Press in May 2020.
A musician himself, Wile plays the dobro. He’s passionate about the bluegrass community, which made him want to write a book about the field.
Along the way, the first-time author learned a lot about storytelling and the art of writing.
“I heard somebody say one time that the essence of writing is re-writing,” he said. “So I took that to heart and tried not to get too stressed out about first drafts and just start getting things on paper.”
An instrument builder and community builder
Wile’s book tells the story of Randy Wood, an important figure in the world of bluegrass and country music. In 1970, Wood was one of the founders of a guitar shop in Nashville called GTR. The shop helped him gain credibility as a repairman of vintage stringed instruments, Wile said.
A few years later, Wood left GTR and started running the Old Time Pickin’ Parlor, a music shop and bluegrass nightclub in Nashville. By the late 1970s, running the business had worn him out, so he decided to move back to his home state, Georgia, where he’s continued to build and repair instruments.
Wile met Wood for the first time in 2006, when Wile was living in Savannah. He was interested in buying a dobro and had been recommended to visit Wood’s shop in Bloomingdale, a suburb of Savannah. At the store, he observed bluegrass musicians having a jam session.
“Even though I was the youngest one in that shop, it just looked like they were having a lot of fun,” he said.
He decided to keep coming back to the shop, and even participated in some of the jam sessions. Wile described Wood as a “community builder.”
“I got to know a lot of people because of his shop,” he said. “Just hanging out there, I would see other like-minded musicians. And so I made a lot of friends through that shop — people that I still consider a part of my close friendship network.”
A music camp serves as inspiration
The idea of writing a book about Wood came to Wile during a 2010 road trip. He was driving back to Savannah after attending a dobro camp in Nashville.
“I was on this high because I’d spent this weekend hanging out in Nashville — you know, the Music City,” Wile said. “I felt like I was an insider because I was there with other musicians and then some of the instructors at this camp were dobro heroes of mine.”
On the car ride home, he wondered, “What can I contribute to that group?”
Wile knew that he couldn’t be a professional dobro player, but he wanted to contribute to the community in some way.
He realized that writing about Wood could be his contribution. He thought that people would benefit from hearing Wood’s story.
“Just how this guy who’s really focused on his craft has been able to have such a positive impact on so many people’s lives,” Wile said.
Learning how to write a book
Wile conducted extensive research while working on the book. He spent countless hours talking with Wood while he repaired instruments at his shop in Bloomingdale.
He also interviewed Wood’s friends and former co-workers and looked through old magazine articles about the luthier.
Wile moved back to his hometown, Meridian, in the summer of 2011. The next summer, he met his wife, Anna, who was in medical school in Jackson at the time.
In the following years, they would take turns driving to Jackson or Meridian to see each other on the weekends.
Car rides became, once again, a place of inspiration for Wile. While driving to Jackson, he listened to interviews he’d recorded.
“I would keep a little notepad by the driver’s seat,” he said, “and when I would hear something and think, ‘Well, that’s kind of cool,’ I would just write down the time stamp on the digital recording.”
By jotting down the time stamp of an anecdote, he could go back to it at a later time and transcribe it.
Wile, the president of Southern Cast Products, didn’t have a background in writing — he has degrees in mechanical engineering. One thing he’s learned about the writing process is that “there has to be a story.”
“As an engineer, I have to fight the tendency to just assume that data and facts will tell the story in themselves,” he said.
Publishing “Randy Wood: The Lore of the Luthier”
After much writing and re-writing, Wile finished a manuscript that was ready to send to publishers. University of Tennessee Press accepted the book and published it on May 15, 2020.
One of Wile’s fans is the book’s protagonist, Randy Wood, who said he’d originally expected the book to just be a compilation of quotes and stories. Instead, the book is woven together as a narrative.
“I was amazed at how well it was written,” he said. “Several friends of mine had commented on how well it was written — they couldn’t believe that that was his first attempt at writing.”
Wile said the book has a niche audience, but hopes the musicians he admires will read it.
“To me, the definition of success would be … if my heroes could read this book and feel like it’s enlightened them on this guy that’s plying his trade in southeast Georgia,” he said. “To me, that’s success.”
