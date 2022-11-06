I learned from an article I read that Daylight Savings Time is going to become a thing of the past in the fairly near future if everything goes according to plan and the correct documents are signed and notarized by the appropriate officials.
The article said this is a good thing as it shows our society can get a goal completed in a timely manner, something many of us — no matter what our political affiliation — often think ever happens.
It went on to explain how Daylight Savings Time started during World War I, went away for a while, and then was revived during World War II with various tweaks until 1966 when it became the permanent twice-a-year time change we’ve all lived with ever since.
I admit I didn’t read the article all that carefully and can’t recall exactly why Daylight Savings Time came about, but whatever the reason was, it disproved the theory I’d heard all my life, which was that it was invented because cows got upset when they were milked in the dark.
Personally, I’ve never had a problem with Daylight Savings Time because turning the clock forward or backwards made those days special and most of us have a certain fondness for any day that is a little different from the rest.
Spring arrives and we spring ahead. Fall puts in its appearance and we fall back. Falling back is better than springing ahead because not only do we get an extra hour of weekend, but it also gets dark out deliciously early.
There’s something about that five o’clock-ish nightfall that makes a person feel extra cozy during the late fall and early winter months, although apparently not everyone agrees which is why it looks like Daylight Savings Time is going to go away after we change the clocks forward next spring and never come back.
Dark mornings versus earlier sunrises got me thinking about how many lights we have in our house. The other morning, as I clicked on the lights in the kitchen and the family room, it occurred to me that if we didn’t have all those lights and lamps to switch on, we’d be stumbling around in the dark.
Yes, I realize that’s a rather elementary conclusion, but it was very early, and I hadn’t had my coffee yet, which is often when I have my most profound/pointless thoughts.
Thinking about lights made me remember how my dad always yelled at everyone in the household to shut the door in the winter, because we “aren’t heating the whole outdoors,” to switch off lights when we left a room, even for a minute, (same premise), and never ever allowed us to throw out a leftover, preferring instead to make his offspring sit in front of our plates of cold dry meatloaf or bordering on rancid fish until somebody threw up, just like how Joan Crawford parented in “Mommy Dearest.”
I wish my dad was still around because I have learned that at least one segment of his frugality regime isn’t as important as we all once believed. Thanks to LED technology, lights don’t use all that much energy, a fact I struggle to accept. After a lifetime of feeling virtuous for switching off every light I passed, it isn’t easy to ignore lamps burning in an empty room. It makes me feel borderline evil or at least extremely wasteful.
Now I’m wondering what will happen when we no longer have Daylight Savings Time. Will we need more lights on or less? I know I get confused the week after each switch in the spring and the fall as do many other people. Will we all be less confused in the future? Will we miss falling back and having cozy early evenings? What time will the sun come up in the morning?
So many questions and no answers until it’s a done deal, providing that really and truly ever happens. Until then, I suspect I’ll keep turning off the lights and believing I’m doing the right thing no matter what the makers of LED light bulbs say.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.