Weather Alert

...CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS THIS AFTERNOON AFTERNOON SOUTH OF I-94... .Westerly wind gusts up to 40-55 mph will continue through early evening. Falling dew points through the day will result in minimum RH values around 20 percent this afternoon, leading to critical fire weather conditions. The driest conditions are expected across far-southern Minnesota where RH values in the teens look likely this afternoon. ...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 041, 047, 048, 049, 051, 054, 055, 056, 057, 058, 059, 060, 061, 062, 063, 064, 065, 066, 067, 068, 069, 070, 073, 074, 075, 076, 077, 078, 082, 083, 084, 085, 091, 092, AND 093... * AFFECTED AREA...South central, west central, and most of central Minnesota along and south of I-94. * WIND...West 30 to 40 mph, gusting to 55 mph. * HUMIDITY...18 to 25 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. &&