Habits are an interesting thing. Good or bad, we all have them and for some reason we rarely perceive our own habits as annoying while other people’s habits can get mighty irritating very quickly.
My mother had a habit that used to drive me straight up the wall. Every night she sat on a high kitchen stool smoking a Salem cigarette, drinking tea, watching television and sighing. Not little sighs, but big Joan Crawford-type sighs straight out of “Mildred Pierce.”
It made me a little crazy to hear her sigh all the time and every so often I would ask, “Are you OK?” because her sighing made me feel like she was trying to convey some kind of message to the rest of the family, but I never could decipher exactly what.
“I’m fine. It just feels good to sigh at the end of the day,” my mother always replied.
Of course, now I’d give anything to see my mom on that kitchen stool and hear her sigh again, but who knew that when you were 16 and just about everything your parents did was annoying?
Ironically, my husband Mark has the same habit. Only he doesn’t restrict it to home. He tends to sigh loudly, VERY loudly, in public, especially when he’s waiting to check out at a gas station or grocery store and there’s someone at the counter carrying out a transaction that is making the line go all the way from the boxes of cream filled donuts back to the refrigerated ice cold pop section. That is when Mark will let out a sigh that sounds something like an air mattress deflating after being stuck with a Bowie knife.
Recently Mark went into a gas station only to come back to the car several minutes later and announce, “I did it again!”
“You sighed?”
Mark explained. “There was a woman at the counter who was having this incredibly long conversation with the clerk about her vacation or where she wants to retire or something like that. The line was so long, and she was being so slow. I didn’t mean to sigh out loud, but I did.”
I cringed. Mark’s sighs are definitely attention getters. “What happened?”
“Everyone gave me a dirty look but it sped things up.”
There’s the rub. Mark’s loud dramatic sighs do tend to hurry people along in spite of the automatic response of narrowed eyes and angry frowns he gets not only from the clerk and the yakking customer, but everyone else within hearing distance too.
I’m not sure why the rest of the line gets mad at Mark when he sighs since I imagine most of them are in complete agreement with him except they have more self-control. Perhaps they get mad because he’s doing what they’d like to do. Or maybe they just think he’s being a tad cheeky.
Mark has tried to break himself of his public sighing habit with little success. “I’m not sighing because I’m angry or upset,” he keeps saying. “I’m sighing because I’m tired and I want to go home.”
Undoubtedly. We are no longer spring chickens and feeling tired has become the name of the game. Plus, sighing can help a person feel slightly more energetic for a second or two thanks to that deep rush of oxygen to the brain. And to be honest, sometimes that slowpoke holding up the line deserves a reminder to move on in the form of a deep, well-placed sigh.
I do my best to help my husband manage his questionable sighing habit by volunteering to be the one who goes into the gas station or grocery store 99% of the time.
That other 1% of the time, well, if someone in line behind you suddenly sounds like a deflating air mattress, you might want to consider wrapping up that conversation about your timeshare in Hawaii a little quicker. Everyone behind you will appreciate it.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.