Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in the Twin Cities has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Minnesota... Minnesota River at Granite Falls HWY 212 affecting Chippewa, Yellow Medicine and Renville Counties. Minnesota River At New Ulm affecting Brown, Blue Earth and Nicollet Counties. Minnesota River at Savage affecting Carver, Hennepin, Dakota and Scott Counties. South Fork Crow River at Delano affecting Wright and Hennepin Counties. Crow River at Rockford affecting Wright and Hennepin Counties. ...Forecast flooding changed from Minor to Moderate severity and increased in duration for the following rivers in Minnesota... Long Prairie River at Long Prairie affecting Todd County. .Flooding from the recent snowmelt will continue to flow through the weekend. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. && ...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Minnesota River At New Ulm. * WHEN...From Saturday morning until further notice. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 1045 AM CDT Thursday, the stage was 795.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late Saturday morning and continue rising to 802.2 feet early Monday afternoon. Additional rises are possible thereafter. - Flood stage is 800.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 804.2 feet on 09/29/2010. &&