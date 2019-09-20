This year’s Deep Valley Book Festival, which takes place Oct. 5, will be bringing in some of the New York Times Bestsellers list’s favorites along with many other local writers.
NYT Bestselling authors Jacqueline West and Derek Anderson are two of the headliners for this book festival. West is best known for her book series, The Books of Elsewhere, while Anderson is known for his work in more than 25 children’s books.
“I was thrilled when they asked me to be a headliner this year,” West said.
West’s writing career took off after the first book series she wrote became a bestseller. It was later translated into about 12 different languages.
“It’s funny because it was my very first book that hit the list. It just felt dreamlike,” West said.
Her books include middle-grade and young adult novels that follow the journeys of characters in fantastic and mysterious situations. One of her novels, an award-winning piece called “The Collectors,” is about a boy who is hard of hearing who’s knack for noticing things others don’t sends him on crazy journeys.
Anderson’s books appeal to younger audiences. His career started years ago when he began trying his hand at children’s books.
“I’m an author and illustrator. This, for me, kind of came about in college. I grew up wanting to be a cartoonist,” Anderson said.
His plans changed after his mom attended a reading conference and had brought home some children’s books. Anderson quickly picked up on the artistry he noticed throughout the books that he would have missed as a kid and found his calling, but it wasn’t always easy.
“It took years of work and sending off my work to publishers and getting rejected,” anderson said.
It took 10 years for him to get his first book published.
“My first book came out in 2002. Those kids who read that in kindergarten are in their 20s now,” Anderson said.
Together with their different genres and paths to success, along with those of the other authors at the event, they want to share their ideas with creating and publishing their works to answer young readers’ questions.
West and Anderson have traveled all over the U.S. speaking at festivals similar to this.
“I speak at conferences, schools, libraries and more,” Anderson said.
Yet, all of the authors spoken with agree that this festival is unique in its own way for a number of reasons.
“Every festival, every conference, everywhere I go to is different. Anyone who puts books at the center of an event like that is incredible. Books deserve that,” Anderson said.
Jill Kalz, a New Ulm-based author, who will also be at the festival this year, agreed with Anderson.
“I don’t really think it’s common to have festivals like this with a variety of people. Normally they only have big names and established authors. I think there is going to be a wide range of authors, and I think that’s unique.”
Kalz is a well-known author in the area who has written over 70 children’s books starting with her first one back in 2002. She recently decided to switch gears and focus on writing for a different audience.
“One of the big reasons why I decided to participate in this particular book festival is that ‘The Winter Bees’ is set in and around a fictionalized version of New Ulm — it’s very much grounded in rural southern Minnesota — and, as a rural writer, I feel it’s important that readers in this area see themselves in the books they read, celebrate their heritage and values and where they come from. They need to know that rural stories have value, that their voices and experiences have value,” Kalz said.
Many of the authors participating in this event aren’t just excited to pass on their knowledge and works, but to also celebrate the wealth of knowledge in Mankato and surrounding communities.
“I think the thing that is really cool to me is that it’s programmed into us that everything cool is in the cities,” Kalz said, “and I like that we can celebrate rural Minnesota here and we can celebrate in a big way.”
Most importantly, all of the authors believe this event will instill the importance of reading and writing in children and everyone who comes to the event.
“Reading and literacy is so important. I think that this is going to bring a different aspect of that. I love to find out behind the scenes things about stories and works,” Anderson said.
West agreed, but said she’s also excited to just chat with readers.
“(I am most excited for) just a chance to meet and talk with readers. I love talking about books. It’s something I can do all day every day,” she said.
“I think it will be a very welcoming atmosphere,” Kalz said “I think people will discover new works. It might be kind of eye-opening to see what is out there in our own backyard.”
The Deep Valley Book Festival is the only free festival dedicated to books and reading in the Mankato area.
“I think it gives people pride in their community to know that these big works are being done here. I think it will just reinforce the fact that we are a strong, vibrant community,” Kalz said.
More information regarding the festival, including a tentative schedule of panels and other events can be found online at deepvalleybookfestival.com.
