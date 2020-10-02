This weekend’s cooler weather forecast calls for curling up with a good book … and maybe with the authors, too. Virtually, of course.
The Deep Valley Book Festival kicks off its fifth season, featuring more than 50 authors including New York Times bestselling author and Emmy Award winning television writer Matt Goldman, 200 books and nine children’s events.
The Deep Valley area is chock-full of not only incredible authors, said Rachael Hanel, spokeswoman and emcee of the festival, but with many readers.
“Southern Minnesota has an awesome literary community,” Hanel said. “We have very smart people that live here who love to read and love books.”
Over the years, the book festival has grown as well. Last year, more than 500 people attended during the weekend. Many of those were able to meet or interact with their favorite author or perhaps find a new one.
“The vast majority of the authors are featured in Minnesota, so I think that it’s a good opportunity to come out and meet authors,” Hanel said.
The festival, now in its fifth consecutive year, is important to establish it as a literary hub. The Twin Cities is a popular place where authors and readers come together, but for southern Minnesotans, obstacles such as work or travel can easily conflict in partaking in those metro area events.
The Deep Valley Book Festival is local with a convenient location and “celebrates readers and writers,” Hanel said.
This year, it’s become even more convenient and accessible to attendees. The online festival, which includes live and pre-recorded programs, kicks off 9:45 a.m. Saturday via Zoom. Throughout the two days, the festival has panels focusing on fiction and nonfiction writers, mystery, illustration, young adult novels and how to become published.
Though the festival concentrates on Minnesota authors, the online platform allows anyone to join in. There have been registrations from Boston and Kentucky.
One author, Hanel said, had been wanting to attend the Deep Valley Book Festival for years but it conflicted with another book festival in South Dakota.
“Now she can (participate) because it’s virtual,” Hanel said. “I think that virtual events open opportunities for the authors and the viewers — they can tune in from everywhere.”
The events are free for anyone to attend, though festival organizers urge those interested to register for the live portions. (Plus if you register, you get the chance to win books.)
For those wanting to have a personal interaction with the festival’s headliner, Matt Goldman, you must receive a special invitation. In order to do so, one must become a special friend to the festival and give a $25 donation (and do so by the end of Friday).
Students who participated in the Deep Valley Young Writer & Artist competition will be honored Sunday.
“We really want to support young kids who like to write and draw and honor that creativity,” Hanel said. “It’s fun every year to see the entries come in and give out awards.”
