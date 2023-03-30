If you’re a fan of Dessa, you probably already know she’s a multi-talented singer, rapper, poet, writer, educator, etc. who’s been wowing fans for years.
You probably also already know she and a passel of talented musicians will roll into town next week for a few days of performing tunes new and old, and enlightening and expanding the minds of Minnesota State University’s music students (or any students, really … heck, even non-students are welcome).
She’ll be here for the second time as part of MSU Music Department’s Storytellers series, the one where artists not only perform their songs but also tell the stories behind the music. As eloquent as she is musical, Dessa is possibly the perfect artist for a series like this. Her visit will also include in-class, non-public visits with students.
But instead of delving yet again into questions like “Why are you coming to MSU,” “What wisdom or insight do you hope to impart to impressionable minds?” or “Are you going to play ‘Warsaw’? Please tell me you’re going to play ‘Warsaw,’” we thought we’d take a different route.
Dessa has played Mankato many times. In advance of her visit, Dessa was a good sport and agreed to answer some, well, unorthodox questions.
Robb: What's the worst job you had as a kid?
Dessa: Let's see. I was a knife sales person, which wasn't very cool. Door to door. I think it might be a Ponzi scheme, but it’s called Cutco. And I was one of many young people who was recruited to do that.
Robb: What's your favorite guilty pleasure food in the Twin Cities?
Dessa: Oh God, I am a sucker — a lifelong die hard — for dessert. So any milk chocolate and in any quantity. I wish I could say I had a palate that wanted just a little piece of something good, but I don’t. I want huge amounts, even of cheap milk chocolate. I love it.
Robb: Do you like pineapple on pizza?
Dessa: No, I don't. But I do like pineapple, and I do like pizza.
Robb: What's the first thing you think of when you hear the word Mankato?
Dessa: I guess probably some of my experiences. I remember performing in Mankato with Doomtree in a particular conference room. That’s probably one of the first memories that comes from Mankato.
Robb: What's your current TV binge?
Dessa: I just finished “Fleishman is in Trouble.”
Robb: Who is a deceased person you would like to spend a day with and why?
Dessa: I probably wouldn't. I don't know. I mean, it's a whole day with a stranger living or dead — that's a pretty big ask. You'd hate to realize on minute nine that you don't have too much in common and then watch the clock for the rest of the day.
Robb: How do you brew your coffee? Automatic drip? French press? Pour over?
Dessa: I've got a few methods. I make it really strong at home and I bought one of those milk frothers, so that's my latest morning indulgence: oat milk frothed with some sweetener in it. And I either do a drip or a hand-pumped espresso that you can take on the road because it fits in your suitcase.
Robb: Who would win in a freestyle rap battle between you and Lizzo?
Dessa: Lizzo every time in 100 trials.
Robb: What's your favorite thing to cook for company?
Dessa: I have been having a total crisis of confidence on my cooking skills lately. I think maybe I’m just on the road enough that they've completely atrophied! And I'm sort of freaking out because I actually have company coming over this weekend and I'm panicking I'm going to perform at the level of an 8-year-old feral child. But I would say that I like cooking salmon. I do a lot of one-pot meals, like, farro or ancient greens, stuff like that.
Robb: The weather is getting nicer. What are you most looking forward to this spring?
Dessa: Oh man. I am not a winter fan. So I think even just the removal of the winter gear from the daily routine is so exciting to me. Yeah. I'm not a fan.
Robb: What's the best thing you've read in the last five years?
Dessa: “Lanny” by Max Porter was pretty strong. I'm currently reading “What Money Can't Buy” by the philosopher/economist Michael Sandel. It's really strong.
Robb: If you could compare yourself to an animal what would it be and why?
Dessa: A flamingo. I think I stand in strange postures. And I think I have moments of grace and moments of abject clumsiness.
Robb: Is there an artist that you would love to collaborate with but haven't had the chance yet?
Dessa: I would say Yo-Yo Ma.
Robb: What would be your walk-up song?
Dessa: We have to do those actually. For real. Like when you come on stage. Usually mine is “5 out of 6” (off her 2018 LP “Chime.”)
Robb: Is there any song in your catalog that you would like to do over or wish you could have done differently?
Dessa: Oh, yeah. I think they're probably a couple where, although I might still be proud of the lyrics and the melodies, I kind of wish I could have another pass at the actual vocal performances on record. I think one of those might be “Half of You.”
