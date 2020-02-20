The Minnesota Storytellers series at Minnesota State University — where some of Minnesota’s most celebrated songwriters have come to mingle with students and perform live concerts — has been a bona fide hit.
But its cool factor is bound to get bumped up a notch when rapper/singer/writer/performer Dessa comes to town Monday for a sold-out show.
“We’re super excited for Dessa’s visit partly because she’s such a multi-faceted person,” said Scott Legere of MSU’s music industry program.
So far this series has delivered some big-name performers. Martin Zellar of Gear Daddies fame, Dave Simonett from Trampled by Turtles, Bad Bad Hats and Jeremy Messersmith each have performed under the Storytellers series brand.
In each case the performers, in addition to performing a public concert, spend time with MSU students. Usually those student visits are limited to music majors. But the university’s plans for Dessa are a bit broader.
She’ll be visiting a business entrepreneur class, a creative writing class, a gender and women’s studies class called “Gender and Pop Culture.” She’ll also visit with students in an art class as well as an experimental video class.
Dessa, it seems, is taking the Storyteller series to uncharted territory.
She hit the scene as a rapper, and for 15 years has been a member of the Minneapolis-based hip-hop clan known as Doomtree. When she’s not making music with them, she’s busy with a solo career that has produced a handful of critically acclaimed albums including “A Badly Broken Code,” “Castor, the Twin,” “Parts of Speech,” “Chime,” and “Sound the Bells: Recorded Live at Orchestra Hall,” the latter-most of which resulted in some of the most impressive work of her music career.
In 2019 she published an article in National Geographic Traveler and new fiction in the Mississippi Review. She also released the paperback version of her book, “My Own Devices: True Stories from the Road on Music, Science, and Senseless Love,” which made National Public Radio's Best Books list in 2018. She’s also been published recently in the New York Times and the Star Tribune.
She’s hosted radio and television events, delivered keynote speeches around the country and contributed to “The Hamilton Mixtape.” She’s even delivered a Ted Talk that garnered more than a million views. The Utne Reader called her a “one-woman powerhouse.”
Despite all that success, Dessa remains grounded. She said she’s looking forward to performing in Mankato, saying she’s comfortable with the “talk about the songs” format for which Storytellers is known. But it’s working with students that has her intrigued.
“When I have an opportunity to chat with college students, we talk about what it’s like to communicate effectively,” she said. “And also the craft.”
An accomplished writer, she says she feels just as comfortable in a conversation about writing as she does in a conversation about music.
“I really geek out over words,” she said.
Dessa said she’ll be performing with a string quartet made up of members of the Mankato Symphony Orchestra, a move perhaps to replicate the magic of her concert with the Minnesota Orchestra.
She said all her shows are different, depending on how she feels in the moment and audience vibe.
With a sold-out show in MSU's Earley Center for Performing Arts, the vibe should be lively.
