Sheila Klingel-Theis was surprised when the photos she posted on the Mankato Memories Facebook page got more than 400 reactions and 60 comments. Her photos of the Village Bowl spoke to many people about a bygone era.
Klingel-Theis’ father, Charles Klingel, was listed as president of the group that in 1965 built the Village Bowl — also known through the years as Mankato Bowl, Dutler Bowl and Sunset Bowl. It succeeded a couple of the remaining downtown bowling alleys.
While there were several topics discussed on the social media site, one of the first and most memorable features was the roto-sphere sign out front. The sign, which included not only the name “Village Bowl” but also a mention of “Cocktails,” was 47 feet tall and cost $6,000.
As noted by Jenny Foster Boldt, “That roto-sphere and the Happy Chef statue greeted many people as they drove down (Highway) 169.”
But in recent years what people saw while entering town from the north diminished. While the Happy Chef has been cared for and looked like it did 50 years ago, the bowling alley-turned-vintage mall had been obscured and lost behind years of weeds and neglect. When it was demolished this month, most said good riddance to an eyesore.
For folks like the Klingel family, Teri Miller Haugh and others, however, it’s another loss of local history.
“I sat in the back of the bar and I watched the entertainers, and I sat and watched the leagues,” said Haugh, now working at Spare Time Entertainment in Owatonna while operating bowling-related businesses. Her mother, Bev, was a longtime bookkeeper for previous owner Jerry Dutler.
She remembers Dutler, who purchased the Village Bowl in the 1970s, as a bowling mentor, shrewd businessman and strong advocate for bowlers in a business that also included pool tables, pinball machines and a large lounge.
“Well, if they’re not under my roof, they can’t eat a hamburger, they can’t have a soda, they can’t do anything,” is how Jeff Dutler remembered his dad thinking about the business. “So, we have to get them here.”
But before Dutler were Henry A. “Sam” Juberian and Chuck Klingel. Juberian had operated the Urban Lanes in the former Frandsen Bank location on Belgrade Avenue, and Klingel had operated the Imperial Lanes. They were small establishments that catered to a bustling bowling clientele.
In 1964 Mankato was experiencing a bit of a boom, with openings of Mueller’s Superway grocery store, Tempo department store and a fourth Thro’s Drug, among others, most on Mankato’s hilltop. It was time for a bowling center, sort of a WowZone predecessor, that featured 24 lanes and a top-notch entertainment venue.
The center was built for $145,000 — which makes $6,000 for that sign seem ostentatious — and included the latest in technology, including high-speed automatic pinsetters. Sixteen leagues that had been bowling at the Imperial and seven that had been at the Urban transferred to the new location.
The lounge at Village Bowl was called the Tiki Lounge. Haugh, who also learned her entertaining chops while observing, said Dutler was always on the cutting edge, whether it meant bringing in big local bands, lingerie shows or, eventually, karaoke.
Through the years it became Sneaky Pete’s, The Horny Bull, The Jungle — complete with an outdoor patio that included murals and plants — and Rumors Lounge. It was popular among college students who sometimes got their first drink there.
Even before that, Klingel-Theis remembers her mom dressing up for the opening to greet patrons, and with leis for a New Year’s Eve party. Her mom’s nickname was “Pepsi,” and she was the perfect partner.
When Dutler owned the center, Haugh remembers him greeting bowlers in gabardine slacks and sweaters, and that his teams were expected to not only have shirts that matched but pants as well. Bowling wasn’t a bunch of individuals getting together to bowl; it was teams that worked to promote their sponsors.
Youth bowling was important to Dutler because, again, it helped assure a continuing bowling population. Haugh remembers calls from Dutler after she competed where he asked about challenges she experienced and helped her develop methods for overcoming them in the future.
Through the years, and different owners, the names changed: According to bowling lane proprietor Doug DeMarce, who has Polk Directories, in 1978 it was still listed as Dutler’s Bowl; in 1979 it was listed as Mankato Bowl/Sneaky Pete’s; in 1990, when ownership went back to Dutler, it was listed as Twin Town Bowl Inc. doing business as Sunset Bowl. Dutler died in 2000 and the building became a vintage mall in 2016.
Among the other comments posted on Klingel-Theis’s photos were these:
“Growing up there I have so many great memories. I remember Jerry taking me in his (Cadillac) to bowl a parent-child tournament because my parents were already taken with other siblings.” — Traci Miller Swanson, Haugh’s sister.
“The end of an era.” — LuAnn Hoffman Hultgren.
“It’s so sad! Grew up running around there and so many great memories! I can’t believe that it’s all gone!” — Tami Miller-Bisping, Haugh’s sister.
“There were so many great memories there! I remember Carol and Jerry (Dutler) dancing together, they were fantastic.” — Jan Hoffman.
“It’s always sad to see a piece of history disappear.” — Deb Ikier.
For Shelia Klingel-Theis and her siblings — Dodie Adam, Mary Thoen, Kevin and John Klingel — who were very young when the Village was built, it provided a backdrop for memories with their parents. When they gathered recently to visit their 96-year-old mom, they reminisced about their dad, who died of cancer in 1995.
When their dad was inducted into the Mankato Area USBC Bowling Hall of Fame in 2008, Klingel-Theis had buttons made of their dad bowling. John remembers when he was bowling doubles with his dad in a tournament. John was bowling poorly, so his dad gave him a hard punch in the arm — “This is a tournament, not practice” — and his son’s bowling vastly improved.
One time their dad reported that Conway Twitty stopped by the bowling center to purchase a ball, bag and shoes. Chuck drilled the ball for him. And years later, their dad returned to that bowling center to give lessons, which they said he was very good at.
“My dad was the kind of guy that wanted to fill the 24-lane house,” Klingel-Theis said. “So, he said we’ve got to turn on the lights and the machines anyway. Why not offer bowling three games for $1 and then give them free shoes? That’s how he tried to run the business.”
