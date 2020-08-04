Q. We had a baby a few months ago and we’re starting to think about when we transition to solid food. Do you have any tips or tricks?
A. The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends starting solid foods when baby is about 6 months old. But just like adults, all babies are different. Watch for developmental signs that baby is ready, such as sitting with little to no support, having good head control, and showing interest in eating solid food. When your baby is ready, consider preparing your own baby food. It’s simple to do and lets you control the ingredients. Read on for some tips and tricks to keep feeding your baby simple.
Tools of the trade
Making food for your baby doesn’t require much in regards to fancy tools. Depending if you plan to use purees or transition to more of a baby-led-weaning approach, you may want to use a small blender or food processor, or something as simple as a fork to mash soft foods like avocado or banana. Small storage containers or ice cube trays are perfect for creating small portions to freeze.
Safety first
Food safety is a top priority when making baby food. Make sure to wash fruits and vegetables well and thoroughly clean all utensils. To prevent choking hazards, remove skin, seeds and pits. Cook fruits and vegetables until soft. Make sure proteins like eggs, beef, pork and chicken are cooked until well done.
Smart storage
Food should be eaten right away or placed in the refrigerator for up to one to two days, or in the freezer for up to three months. Make sure to label and date the container. Any food that has been exposed to the baby’s mouth cannot be saved because bacteria thrives in the mouth. For example, if a spoon goes into baby’s mouth and then touches food, that food must be thrown out.
Watch for allergies
Introduce new foods one at a time to detect any possible allergic reactions. Try dairy, nut butters, eggs or soy starting at about six months. Wait a few days after trying each food to make sure your baby does not have an allergic reaction to the food, such as diarrhea, vomiting or a rash.
Get started
When baby is ready, start with small amounts – teaspoons or tablespoons – and one food at a time. Try single foods like avocado, bananas, pears, potatoes, carrots or green beans. As baby progresses, try more foods, such as blueberries, bell pepper, grains (quinoa and oats) and proteins (cheese and yogurt).
Keep it simple
If the thought of having to fill your freezer with neatly stacked cubes of colorful baby food purees has you feeling a little overwhelmed, take a breath! Keep it simple, especially in the beginning. Start with small batches of one or two foods and progress from there. And it’s OK to combine homemade and store-bought baby food. The important thing is to do what works best for your family.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.