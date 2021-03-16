Q. I admit, I’ve never had Brussels sprouts before, but their reputation is mixed, so I’m not sure where to even start.
A. What better way to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day than with nutrient-dense green vegetables?
Brussels sprouts are mini cabbages originating from Belgium and are not just in the cabbage family but also in the same family as broccoli, cauliflower and kale.
Brussels sprouts grow on a stalk, are versatile and add flavor to any family meal. These bright green vegetables are packed with nutrients such as vitamin K, vitamin C, fiber and folate — all essential in maintaining overall health.
As someone new to Brussels sprout, I recommend starting in the fresh produce aisle. The texture and taste of fresh just can’t be matched in the freezer section.
When adding Brussels sprouts to your shopping list, look for firm Brussels sprouts with vibrant green leaves. Store unwashed in a sealed bag in the refrigerator for three to four days. Prep by rinsing under water and patting dry. Trim the stem end from each sprout, remove any loose or discolored leaves, and halve lengthwise.
You can enjoy Brussels sprouts many ways, including shaved Brussels sprouts which can be eaten raw and used as lettuce or added to your favorite salads.
Sauté with two tablespoons of olive oil over medium heat with your favorite seasonings or roast in the oven at 425F until caramelized with crisp leaves and tender centers. Lemon juice, salt, pepper, and even grated parmesan cheese make great flavor enhancers.
Add not only Brussels sprouts to your diet but a variety of green fruits and vegetables to personalize your plate this March as it is National Nutrition Month.
