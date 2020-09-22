Q. My kids really love apples. Are they a nutritious fruit choice? Or should I encourage them to eat something else?
A. Variety is always king, but the common apple has a lot of nutritional perks. Now is the time to dive into the large variety of apples available this time of year. Apples taste their very best in the fall, but they provide health benefits all year long!
Apples are a good source of pectin, a fiber found to lower blood fats. Fiber, both soluble and insoluble, are abundant in apples and not only keep you fuller longer, but have the ability to lower your cholesterol level when eaten regularly.
Remember to eat the peel. The peel provides 75% of the apple’s fiber and contains a number of antioxidants that are found to prevent certain cancers. This fiber content and the unique carbohydrate combination have been found to help stabilize blood glucose levels as well.
Apples also contain flavonoids, a type of phytochemical that gives them their varieties of color. Flavonoids help antioxidants work. Quercetin, a flavonoid abundant in apples, has been found to help prevent the growth of prostate cancer cells and other cancers.
Apples continue to be one of the most economical healthy snacks with a number of health benefits. They contain no salt, trans fat, saturated fat, cholesterol or preservatives. They do contain vitamin C, a powerful antioxidant that helps with healing, absorption of iron and boosting the immune system. Consider this fruit for frequent use in your diet.
There are hundreds of varieties of apples from which to choose. Some are sweet, others are tart, and some are crisp and crunchy while others are soft and smooth. There is an apple to suit everyone’s taste, and it sounds like your children are enjoying the varieties you bring home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.