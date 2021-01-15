Mankato, MN (56001)

Today

Snow. Snow will be heavy at times along with gusty winds this morning creating blizzard conditions. High 36F. Winds N at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the evening. Low near 25F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Higher wind gusts possible.