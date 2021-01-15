Q. I keep reading about branched-chain amino acids (BCAAs) in my fitness magazine. Are they really worth the hype? Or are they geared more towards those competing in body building?
A.
What are BCAAs?
There are three branched-chain amino acids (BCAAs): leucine, isoleucine, valine. Amino acids are the components of proteins in our body. Proteins make up our body’s structure (bones, muscles, organs, tissue, hair, nails etc.). The body is able to make some amino acids on its own called nonessential amino acids. Other amino acids cannot be produced in the body, called essential amino acids, because it’s essential that we get them through what we eat and drink.
What makes BCAAs essential for the body?
These three essential BCAAs (not made in the body) make up more than one third of the protein found in your muscle tissue. What’s unique about these BCAAs is that they are the building blocks for new muscle tissue, and leucine has been identified as “the switch” for initiating muscle protein growth. In a fasting (or depleted) state, BCAAs are broken down in the muscle tissue, rapidly absorbed and used for energy.
What are food sources of BCAA and how do they compare to supplements?
Eggs, dairy, beef, pork, poultry, and seafood are all great food sources of BCAAs. Supplements may provide a more convenient and refreshing delivery method of BCAAs. I will always promote sourcing through food, but there may be an appropriate time for supplements.
What are some of the ways in which taking a BCAA supplement could help?
If you’re trying to build muscle by increased weight training and increased calorie intake, for best results, BCAA can help build muscle tissue if taken during the exercise session.
If you’re trying to lose weight and eating less than what your body needs, you can take BCAA to avoid using muscle for energy and losing muscle tissue during exercise.
If you’re doing prolonged training sessions and want to avoid burning muscle for fuel, BCAA can be used as a fuel source to spare muscle during exercise.
If you’re doing lots of training or in multiple intense sporting activities and not allowing your body adequate recovery time, taking BCAA supplements can help off-set that run-down feeling and a compromised immune system that happens with prolonged intense training. Research has found that immune cells in the gut use the BCAAs as fuel to regenerate more efficiently, thus improving immune system protection.
