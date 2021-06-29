Q. I always hear about how good avocados are for health. Are they the nutritious powerhouse everyone claims them to be?
A. Avocados have received a lot of attention in the past few years, and are a hot topic in the health space. From avocados in brownies, to avocado ice cream, to avocado chips, to avocado toast, this light, green fruit seems to be everywhere and in everything. So what’s all the hype about? And is it worth it?
Avocados provide many health benefits. You may have heard that avocados offer healthy fats – this is a commonly highlighted benefit, and it is correct; more than 75% of the fat in avocados is unsaturated fat and promotes heart health.
But healthy fats are far from the only thing that avocados bring to the table. They also offer more than 20 vitamins, minerals and phytonutrients. To name just a few, they have vitamin K, riboflavin, potassium, niacin, vitamin B6, manganese and iron.
Avocados are also a source of antioxidants, which can help protect cells from free radical damage. Some examples of antioxidants found in avocados include beta-carotene (promotes eye health), lutein (promotes eye health), lycopene (can help protect against cancer), selenium (important for heart health), vitamin A (promotes eye health), vitamin C (boosts immunity) and vitamin E (beneficial for skin and hair).
Furthermore, consuming avocados as part of a balanced diet can help manage blood sugar levels; consider pairing avocados with sources of carbohydrates, such as potatoes, to help slow down the digestion of the carbs.
Selection, preparation and storage of avocados does not have to be a challenge. When selecting an avocado, aim for a texture that feels similar to a baked potato. To ripen an avocado, place the fruit in a paper bag with an apple, banana or kiwi for two to five days at room temperature (these fruits accelerate the process by giving off ethylene, a natural hormone that promotes ripening.) When the avocados yield to gentle pressure, they are ready.
Be sure to wash avocados before cutting into them. Peeling instead of scooping an avocado will help get the most out of it, and will help you access the darkest green part closest to the skin — which has the most nutritional value.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.