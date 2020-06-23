Q: I hear a lot about blueberries and strawberries being a healthy choice. What about blackberries?
A: What makes berries worth adding to your plate? Berries are high in antioxidants, which help to protect cells from damage and prevent inflammation.
Studies have shown that berries — in addition to these antioxidant properties — can also benefit the brain by promoting optimal functioning of neurons. Blackberries may not receive as much attention as other members of the “berry” family, but they’re just as nutritious and versatile. Consider mixing blackberries in with yogurt, oatmeal, muffins, smoothies, or even salsa. Blackberries, and their antioxidant and brain health benefits, are worth adding to your plate.
Does including fruit, even for some of the simpler options mentioned above, seem unrealistic right now? Perhaps you’re in a routine, or navigating a picky eater at home. There are a lot of factors that can influence fruit intake. Thankfully, including fruit such as blackberries and therefore prioritizing the benefits that come with it, can be made in small steps. One of the easiest ways is taking a basic food, such as toast, and adding fruit as a topping. After all, if they’re worth adding to your plate, then they’re certainly worth adding to your toast, right?
Adding blackberries to toast is an easy way to boost its nutritional value. Choosing whole grain toast, paired with a source of protein or fats, can make it even more balanced. Look for the word “whole” listed right away on the ingredients lists of the bread you’re selecting. Then, add a protein or fat option, followed by blackberries or your berry of choice. For a simple choice, consider using a natural peanut butter topped with blackberries (similar to peanut butter and jelly, but with more nutritional value from the actual berries themselves). Or, to stretch those tastes buds a bit, try topping your toast with a spreadable cheese option (such as chevre), add blackberries and sliced almonds then drizzle with honey.
