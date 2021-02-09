Q. Is there any nutritional benefit from cauliflower? I’ve heard that you want to eat brightly-colored fruits and vegetables instead of ones that don’t have much color. Since cauliflower is white, is it worth eating?
A. You are correct in that health professionals have long been promoting dark leafy greens, bright sweet potatoes, rich berries and other colorful produce. The great news is that cauliflower is a bright color – white!
White fruits and vegetables (bananas, onions, jicama, mushrooms, turnips) contain nutrients that provide powerful immune-boosting activity, and are a great addition to your meals.
Cauliflower’s versatility within your kitchen is incredible, not to mention the health benefits it brings to the table. Cauliflower is low in calories, with 25 calories per ½ cup serving. It is a good source of fiber, which plays an important role in maintaining a healthy digestive system and offers satiety (the feeling of fullness); vitamin C, the immune-boosting vitamin; and folate, essential for maintaining healthy red blood cells. Cauliflower also contains compounds which fend off cancerous cell growth. So, it’s time to ditch to thought that all “white” foods are bad!
Cauliflower’s peak season is late summer to early fall. However, it can be found year-round in your local produce section. Choose a firm head with no blemishes. Store it stem-side up in a refrigerator crisper drawer for up to five days. The whole head is edible. To prepare, remove the edible leaves and cut off and discard the small base of the stem. Once cut, use cauliflower immediately.
Cauliflower can be steamed, boiled, roasted, grilled and eaten raw. Mashed or riced cauliflower makes a great side dish as it is a tasty stand-in for potatoes or rice. Pureed cauliflower makes soups creamy without adding the heavy cream. Cauliflower makes for a great pizza crust or meatless option for recipes like tacos. Use the cauliflower crumbles as a substitute for rice in any main or side dish.
