Q. I know cherries have many health benefits, but can you share how to buy and store them and a few new ways to eat them?
A. Warm summer days mean cherry season is in full swing, and it’s the perfect time to fill upon the fresh, bold flavors of cherries.
Juicy cherries strike the perfect balance between sweet and sour while featuring an equally impressive nutrition profile. Filled with beneficial antioxidants, cherries help defend cells from harmful free radicals linked to premature aging and certain diseases. Cherries also have strong anti-inflammatory properties and are a natural source of melatonin, a hormone that helps regulate sleep. Emerging data from the National Institute of Health (NIH) also suggests that melatonin may improve health outcomes in people diagnosed with COVID-19.
Knowing that cherries provide positive nutrients is one thing, knowing how to choose, store and use the crimson beauties is another!
Buy
Choose dark, glossy, firm cherries with vibrant, saturated coloring. Green stems are a good sign, too. For the best taste, bigger is better.
Store
Put cherries right in the fridge to preserve their taste for up to a week. Cherries can easily absorb other food odors, so be sure to keep the separate.
Wash
Run cold water over cherries right before eating. Avoid rinsing cherries before storage, since storing them moist may cause them to spoil.
Ways to enjoy
Plain
Simply remove the pit and cherries are ready to eat.
Smoothie
Pitted cherries are a perfect addition to any healthful smoothie. They add vibrant color, flavor and are paced with fiber, vitamins and minerals.
Dessert
For a quick cherry dessert, add pitted cherries to a boxed brownie mix before baking. Or top ice cream with pitted cherries and almonds.
Salad
Slice pitted cherries in half and add them to any salad for a boost in flavor and nutrition.
Salsa
Chop pitted cherries, onion, cilantro, bell pepper and cilantro. Combine with salt and pepper and serve over chicken, fish or pork.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.