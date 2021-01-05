Q. I’ve been really focusing on walking every day and sleeping for 7-8 hours every night. I’m ready to boost my nutrition and want to focus on immunity first. What are your suggestions?
A. The immune system is complex, and many variables come into play when we talk about ways to “boost” it. Choosing good healthy foods, getting moderate exercise daily and getting adequate sleep are pillars to optimizing your body’s defense against viruses, bacteria and inevitable aging.
Eating foods that are high in vitamin C can help your immune system and slow down the aging process. This time of year, the best budget-friendly picks in the produce aisle are citrus fruits, including clementines, grapefruit and oranges, to name a few. It’s true that every bite can help, so take advantage and enjoy one to two servings of a citrus fruit every day to help keep your immune system performing well.
How can you pick a good orange? Choose an orange that feels heavy for its size to indicate that it’s full of juices inside. Look for finely textured skin and don’t worry so much about the color as it does not indicate ripeness or taste. Avoid citrus fruits with soft spots or those that feel spongy; this indicates bruising. Bonus tip: if you prefer a sweeter orange, choose those with the biggest navel. Smaller navels usually equate to a more tart taste.
Omega-3 fatty acids are healthy fats proven to play a part in helping the immune system and decreasing inflammation. Salmon and tuna are two common fish high in omega-3 fats.
Consider enjoying these seafood choices twice per week to optimize your body’s ability to fight off illness and disease. When buying seafood, look for varieties that are responsibly caught. This ensures that you’re getting sustainably caught high-quality seafood year-round. Both wild-captured and responsibly-farmed fish are essential for keeping the oceans’ ecosystem alive and well and ensuring that there is enough seafood for our country and the world for years to come.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.