Q. With our holiday plans changing from previous years, my family would like to try a new food tradition. We’ve always seen crab legs in the seafood department, but haven’t ever tried to make them at home. Do you have any tips or tricks?
A. The holidays are a special time to slow down, connect with people you love and celebrate the season with family traditions. Most of these traditions start right in our kitchens, centered around a special meal or delicious sweet treats to eat and share. We all have our favorites we look forward to, this is the year to create a new tradition with crab legs.
Shellfish (of which, crab belongs) is rich in lean protein, healthy fats and minerals. Eating shellfish may strengthen your immunity, aid in weight loss and promote brain and heart health. Crab legs, like other seafood, can be a little intimidating when it comes to purchasing and preparation, but it doesn’t have to be. Make it a point to talk to the knowledgeable staff to help you choose the best crabs legs to be the new star of the show at your holiday get-together.
Crab legs preparation
• Allow crab to thaw in refrigerator overnight before reheating, for best flavor.
• Suggested serving size: 3 lbs. serves 2 to 3 people for entrée
• 1 leg per person for appetizer
Crab legs cooking tips
Crab legs are pre-cooked; all it takes is 5 to 10 minutes to reheat. How easy it that?
• Steam: Boil 2 cups of water, place crab legs in basket and steam for 4-5 minutes.
• Boil: Bring large pot of water to a boil, place crab legs in water and boil for 5 minutes.
• Bake: Heat oven to 400 degrees. Place crab legs on sheet pan and cover with foil. Bake for 5-7 minutes.
Cracking crab legs using kitchen shears
• Hold the hot crab leg in a cloth napkin or small towel. Break the crab leg apart at the joints. A whole crab leg will have at least two joints.
• Insert kitchen shears into the shell, then clip the length of the shell. If necessary, split the shell down two sides. Insert a fork or seafood fork inside the split shell to remove the meat in a single piece.
• Use the fork for dipping the crab meat into melted butter and for eating the meat.
You can use crab legs as the main dish, a side dish with a little butter, or in an appetizer like Crab Cakes.
