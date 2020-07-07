Q. How do I maximize my family’s immune systems? I know that our diet and lifestyle haven’t been the greatest these past few months, and I want to change that.
A. Summer may be in full swing, but keeping our immune systems healthy remains at the top of everyone’s mind right now. Why not take advantage of the season’s bounty of fresh veggies and fruits and feed ourselves things that boost our immune system?
Food doesn’t kill viruses, but certain foods can strengthen our immune systems and help fight off unwanted illness. These foods and nutrients help set up our bodies to fight illness the best they can. Oftentimes, illness and immunity are thought of more frequently in the wintertime, and foods like stews and soups are our go-to items. But these superfoods pair perfectly in summery salads.
Garlic and Ginger
Aromatic and loaded with flavor, both garlic and ginger contain compounds that naturally support your immune system. Coming from the allium family, garlic contains compounds that naturally aid in the destruction of bacteria and infection. Garlic stimulates our body’s immune response and reduces inflammation. Add a few minced garlic cloves to a salad, marinades, and veggie sides.
Ginger is another ingredient many turn to for illness prevention. Ginger may help decrease inflammation, which can help alleviate a sore throat, and has been shown to reduce nausea. Add ginger to iced tea, stir-frys, and salad dressings.
Citrus
Many people turn straight to vitamin C after they’ve caught a cold. That’s because it’s known to help build up your immune system. Vitamin C is thought to increase the production of white blood cells, which are key to fighting infections.
Almost all citrus fruits are high in vitamin C. With such a variety to choose from, it’s easy to add a squeeze of this vitamin to any meal. Popular citrus fruits include grapefruit, lemons, limes, oranges and tangerines. These fruits tend to go very well in summer salads or in a homemade dressing. Mix equal parts olive oil and the juice from your favorite citrus fruit (lemon, lime, orange, grapefruit.) Add salt and pepper and use as a salad dressing.
Spinach
Dark, leafy greens, in general, are great for our immune systems due to the myriad of nutrients they contain. Spinach specifically makes the list because not only is it rich in vitamin C, it’s also packed with numerous antioxidants and beta carotene, which may increase the infection-fighting ability of our immune systems. Spinach is healthiest when it’s cooked as little as possible so that it retains its nutrients. However, some light cooking makes it easier to absorb the vitamin A and allows other nutrients to be better used.
Sunflower and pumpkin seeds
Sunflower and pumpkin seeds are full of immune boosting nutrients. Sunflower seeds contain phosphorous, magnesium and vitamins B-6 and E. Vitamin E is important in regulating and maintaining immune system function.
Sunflower seeds are also incredibly high in selenium. Just 1 ounce contains nearly half the selenium that the average adult needs daily, helping to combat viral infections.
Pumpkin seeds contain zinc and iron, which are both vital for immune function and possess anti-fungal and anti-viral properties. Both pumpkin and sunflower seeds are not a common trigger of allergies and intolerances. And both can be easily sprinkled on just about any salad.
Red bell peppers
While citrus fruits have lots of vitamin C, check out the vitamin C content of a red bell pepper: One medium sized bell pepper contains 152 milligrams of vitamin C, which more than fulfills your recommended daily allowance. They are also a rich source of beta carotene, which our bodies convert into vitamin A, which is an important factor for healthy skin, eye sight and immune system. Bell peppers are excellent chopped up in a salad, thrown on the grill, or even eaten as a snack.
