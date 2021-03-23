Q. We are waiting for results to come back for my son who has been tested for several food allergies. In preparation for a positive diagnosis, do you have any tips to help ease use into grocery shopping?
A. If you’ve ever witnessed a serious, life-threatening food allergy reaction, then you know that food allergies are something to be taken seriously. In the United States the eight most common food allergies are milk, egg, peanuts, tree nuts, fish, shellfish, wheat and soy.
A food allergy happens when your immune system overreacts to a protein from a food. According to foodallergy.org, food allergies tend to be hereditary and follow a progression throughout a person’s lifetime: eczema, food allergy, allergic rhinitis (runny nose) and asthma. Not everyone will follow this progression, or experience every condition. A food allergy is not the same as an intolerance; it’s important to take an allergy seriously and have an evaluation by an allergist medical doctor.
There is no cure for food allergies; one must avoid foods with allergen ingredients. There are laws in place to protect consumers. It is common for ingredients to be used in a variety of ways but, food companies must be transparent about ingredients and their derivative.
Don’t stress about memorizing all the different and sometimes tricky ways that ingredients can be listed. If any ingredient contains one of the eight main allergens listed above, it must be listed either behind the ingredient in parenthesis or at the end of the ingredient list, using the common allergen name.
Managing a lifetime food allergy means reading package labels of food every time it’s purchased. Food manufactures can change ingredients; you want to be sure the problem food/ingredient is not present.
Here’s some good news: There are companies that make products that are free from the most common eight allergens. Common brands include Enjoy Life Foods, Made Good Foods and Namaste Foods, to name a few. Allergen-free food choices have become more accessible and have improved in taste, texture, and affordability in the past 10 years.
As you adjust to your son’s new eating pattern, it is also important to schedule an appointment with a dietitian to ensure he is meeting his nutrient needs. Especially if he will be eliminating entire foods or groups of foods.
