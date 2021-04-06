Q. My husband’s family has a history of prostate cancer. What are some foods that can help fight off this disease?
A. Prostate cancer is one of the most common forms of cancer in American men. It’s also believed to be highly influenced by diet. Be proactive by helping your husband add these five cancer-fighting foods into his eating routine:
Go nuts
New studies link nut consumption to a reduced risk of death from any cause, including cancer. This might be due to the powerful antioxidants in nuts. Walnuts, in particular, may be beneficial in warding off prostate cancer. So, the next time you visit the grocery store looking for a crunchy snack, grab a package of nuts.
Get fishy
The omega-3s found in fish have anti-inflammatory properties that may help reduce the risk of prostate cancer. Fish is also beneficial to heart and brain health. Try eating fatty fish like salmon and tuna at least twice a week. Throw your favorite fish on the grill with a little dill and lemon juice. Sauté fish and add to a corn tortilla, top with cabbage slaw and avocado for a fresh and delicious fish taco.
Toss in tomatoes
Lycopene is a carotenoid responsible for the bright red color of tomatoes. It does more than add color, though. Several studies link lycopene consumption to a reduced risk of prostate cancer. The best sources of lycopene come from cooked tomato products like tomato sauce and tomato juice. Add canned tomatoes to eggs, salads and salsas.
Fire up the grill
For cruciferous veggies, that is. Vegetables in the cabbage family, like broccoli, cauliflower and Brussels sprouts, are known for their link to a reduced risk of cancer. Nearly any vegetable is easily grilled using a little oil and a grill pan (to keep the tasty bits from falling through the grates). Try a grilled cabbage salad. Cut a head of cabbage into quarters (leaving the core intact. Brush with oil to prevent sticking and grill on each side 3-4 minutes or until the outside is marked but the inside remains crunchy. Drizzle with a honey mustard dressing and top with fresh tomatoes.
Don’t forget the drink
Start the day with green tea or coffee every morning for an antioxidant boost. Both drinks are known to be high in protective antioxidants and have been tied to a reduced risk of cancer. There’s just one caveat – he has to drink the real stuff. Brew it fresh for the maximum benefit.
No foods are proven to eliminate the risk of prostate cancer, but increasing healthy food choices certainly can’t hurt. Eat plenty of fruits and vegetables, stay at a healthy body weight and exercise regularly to reduce his risk of cancer even more.
