Q. This time of year I always feel a bit more melancholy. Are there any foods or nutrients that can help boost my mood?
A. Balanced eating, in general, can impact your overall energy levels. Key nutrients may specifically help in promoting a good mood, including omega-3 fats, antioxidants, folate and tryptophan. Omega-3 fats are often associated with heart health and brain health, but studies also indicate their potential benefits for helping aid in mental health symptoms.
Below are a few examples of the nutrients and the types of foods that may boost your mood, and a few practical ways to add them into your diet each week.
Omega-3 fats
These unsaturated fats may help impact mood by promoting brain and mental health and reducing inflammation.
Food examples: chia seeds, flaxseeds, salmon, tuna, walnuts, almonds, olive oil, fortified foods (such as omega-3 eggs – just look for “omega-3” on the container).
Ideas to include in your week:
• Add ground up flaxseed to oatmeal.
• Include tuna salad with lunch.
• Pair walnuts with an apple as an afternoon snack.
Antioxidants
Research has indicated a significant reduction in symptoms of depression when vitamins A, C and E are added to the diet.
Food examples: blueberries, strawberries, bell peppers, almonds, leafy greens, oranges, dark chocolate
Ideas to include in your week:
• Try a smoothie with spinach, frozen fruit and milk for some added leafy greens at breakfast.
• Enjoy bell peppers, hummus, whole-wheat pita bread and Greek yogurt for a Greek-themed lunch.
• Mix blueberries, almonds and dark chocolate chips in yogurt for a morning snack.
Folate
Important for cognitive functioning and brain health.
Food examples: asparagus, avocado, black-eyed peas, broccoli, Brussels sprouts, romaine lettuce, spinach, sunflower seeds
Ideas to include in your week:
• Add sliced avocado to your sandwich at lunch.
• Combine sunflower seeds and shaved Brussels sprouts as a crunchy salad topping.
• Include asparagus with roasted turkey tenderloin and brown rice for a weeknight dinner.
Tryptophan
Associated with promoting calmness. Tryptophan is an amino acid (a building block of protein) that converts to serotonin. Serotonin is a chemical in the brain that may help improve mood.
Food examples: Broccoli, chicken, eggs, leafy greens, mushrooms, pumpkin seeds, soybeans, turkey
Ideas to include in your week:
• Enjoy an egg sandwich.
• Pair roasted chicken breast with mushrooms, quinoa and a leafy green such as kale.
• Enjoy roasted soybeans (edamame) as a snack.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.