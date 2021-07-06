Q. Help! Our summer schedule is filled with all sorts of activities, and I’m struggling to find quick ways to get food on the family table. Are some of the gadgets out there worth the hype?
A. Summer is here! In addition to high temperatures, the summer season brings busy schedules filled with family-fun activities. This summer, spend less time in the kitchen and more time enjoying the outdoors with family and friends. Using an air fryer, you can spend less time preparing meals while still providing healthy options that your family will love.
What is an air fryer? An air fryer is an appliance that works like a more powerful countertop convection oven. It can do the job of multiple appliances in one, while taking up minimal countertop space. Air fryers can be found in a wide price range, available for every budget. Investing in an air fryer can offer you and your family a variety of benefits.
Here are five reasons to own an air fryer:
Healthy twist
Minimize your oil usage, while still getting a nice crisp finish on your favorite foods. By minimizing your use of oil, you will also be able to better control your calorie intake.
Time Saver
Busy families can always benefit from time-saving appliances. Using an air fryer will be quicker and cleaner than cooking by oven or frying in a pan.
Easy to use
This appliance is very user friendly with only a few buttons needed to control it. They also often come with a user manual that gives you time and temperature guidance for a variety of foods.
Versatility
Air fryers come in a variety of sizes and can be used to cook almost any food including meats, fruits, vegetables and even baked goods.
Keep things cool
It’s hot enough in the summer, so we don’t want to heat things up even more with our meal prep. The air fryer will cook your meal without creating a sauna out of your kitchen.
Cooking at home is an important part of a healthy and balanced lifestyle. The air fryer can be a healthy and affordable way to help you with meal prep, making it easier to continue cooking at home.
