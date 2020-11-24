Q. My 51-year-old father recently had blood work done at the doctor and he found out that he has high cholesterol. What are some things he could do to lower it?
A. High cholesterol is a condition affecting 71 million Americans. Only about a third of them are actually keeping the condition under control. Less than half of those who have high cholesterol are being treated. As long as your father’s cholesterol is high, his risk of developing heart disease is twice that of someone who has normal cholesterol levels.
While heredity plays a role in cholesterol levels, a diet high in saturated and trans fats as well as being overweight and inactive also raise cholesterol. Lifestyle changes are a great way to start managing cholesterol. Losing weight, eating foods high in soluble fiber and increasing physical activity are just a few things that can be done to conquer high cholesterol.
Reading labels is a vital habit for someone wanting to make diet changes. When it comes to label reading, it’s helpful to understand that all fats are not created equal. Unsaturated fats like monounsaturated and polyunsaturated (Omega-3s) have been shown to lower bad cholesterol levels. Look for plant sources of fats like nuts and seeds, olive oil, avocado, canola oil and flaxseeds.
Label reading is also about looking for items you want to minimize. Animal-based saturated fats and processed trans fats should be avoided or consumed in very small amounts. Saturated fats come from animal products and they increase amounts of LDL (bad) cholesterol in the blood. Trans fats are even worse because they actually lower your good HDL cholesterol and increase your bad LDL cholesterol. These types of fats are found in some baked goods, processed foods and foods containing partially hydrogenated oils.
Physical activity plays a very important role in improving cholesterol. Exercise can help increase the amount of HDL (good) cholesterol in the body. This type of cholesterol helps to remove LDL cholesterol from the blood stream.
Fiber, especially soluble, is helpful to those looking to lower cholesterol. Soluble fiber, which is found in oats, fruits and other plant foods, helps to remove cholesterol. Even a supplement, such as Metamucil, that is high is soluble fiber, can be a great way to kick-start the day. Above all, a slow start is the key. Making small, attainable goals will increase the chances of success.
