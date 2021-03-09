Q. I’ve been trying to cook at home more while still keeping nutrition in mind. I’m struggling with making sure meals are quick enough to make during the week. Can you help with suggestions?
A. Need a quick weeknight meal? Try a cozy bowl of soup. If you’re new to making homemade soup, the process is quicker and easier than you might think. You can start with a recipe and then adapt it to fit your diet. Think of that pot of soup as a blank canvas just waiting to be filled with colorful veggies, fiber-rich beans and lean protein.
Watch the sodium
The base of any soup is the broth or stock. Many soups are high in sodium, so it can be difficult to fit them into some meal plans. A benefit of making your own soup is that you can control the sodium level. Start with low-sodium or no-salt-added broth and add flavor with vegetables, spices and fresh herbs. If you’re adding canned vegetables or beans, look for ones with no salt added.
Pick your protein
When in doubt, go with the classics. Nothing says comfort like a bowl of chicken noodle soup. Chicken also works well in chili if you’re looking for an alternative to beef. But don’t be afraid to branch out. For example, if you want a plant-based option, skip the meat and opt instead for fiber-rich beans or tofu.
Don’t forget the veggies
A good rule for meal planning is to fill half your plate with fruits and vegetables, and the same can go for your soup bowl. Even if your soup recipe doesn’t call for certain vegetables, feel free to add them. This is a great way to use up vegetables that are about to go bad or are leftover from previous meals (that half onion bell pepper, baby carrots or chunk of zucchini would be great).
Don’t be afraid to double down (or up) on vegetables. For example, if a recipe calls for ½ cup mixed vegetables, go big by adding 1 cup. Make sure to include a variety of colors to yield the most health benefits.
Dinner is served
Include a whole grain pasta or brown rice, or pair your soup with whole-grain bread or rolls for a balanced, and satisfying meal.
