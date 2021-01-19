Q. Help! I bought a pomegranate at the store and am unsure what to do with it now. Should I cut it open? Peel it? Any suggestions?
A. Pomegranates, the vibrantly pink fruit found during the wintertime, are filled with crunchy juicy-filled seeds, called arils. Getting to these jewel-like pieces can be a bit intimidating, but the sweet, cranberry-like juice with a crunchy seed is a treat, as long as you have a few tips on how to access the seeds inside.
You can find whole pomegranates and “de-seed” them yourself, or you can purchase the arils (the edible, little seed parts) by themselves. If you have kids, it can be fun for them to see the inside of the pomegranate — it looks like a container of jewels!
These beautiful seeds that contribute potassium, vitamin C and fiber have been linked to disease prevention and heart health. Enjoy them by the spoonful, as a garnish for any salad, or mix into yogurt or your breakfast cereal. Pomegranate arils also add a festive appearance to any bubbly beverage or sprinkled on top of sweet treats such as ice cream.
Arils will keep in the refrigerator for approximately five days or frozen for longer storage. Pomegranates are a smart seasonal item to add to your shopping cart — and a great way to boost your nutrition.
A few tips on selecting and de-seeding if you choose to do it on your own. Choose a pomegranate that feels heavy for its size and is plump and round. Pomegranates typically can last on the counter for 3 to 4 weeks, or in the refrigerator for longer. For the easiest seed removal, rinse the pomegranate and then immerse it under water in a bowl. Lightly and carefully score the skin in a few places with a sharp knife. Pull the skin open and break the segments apart under water. This will prevent the bright-colored pomegranate juice from spraying out and staining clothing! The pomegranate arils sink and the skin will float, so the underwater process can help make it easier. You can then strain the seeds and pat them dry to use.
