Q. I’m so overwhelmed and burnt out with cooking for my family. I’ve gotten to the point that we eat takeout most nights of the week. My biggest problem is coming up with quick meal ideas. Do you have any tips or tricks for how to simplify this process?
A. Cooking meals every night for your family can become a daunting and unnerving task, but it does not need to be overcomplicated. Stepping back to the basics will give a sense of control and time back into cooking. Keeping ingredients minimal and basic will help the whole family enjoy the meal.
Easy and quick healthy meals do not need to cost a fortune. Some cheap and equally healthy buying options include frozen fruit and vegetables, pre-cooked low-sodium frozen meals, low-sodium canned vegetables and soup, and pre-mixed salads. There are many brands that offer hassle-free cooking without losing the nutrient content.
Some favorite products that offer hassle-free nutritious foods:
• Frozen steamer vegetables
• Frozen fruit
• Frozen meatless products (like burgers)
• Frozen vegetable pasta
• Bagged salad kits
• Pre-cut fruits and vegetables
• Rotisserie chicken
Steps to build an easy and tasty meal for the whole family:
• Start with a protein that is liked by most. Keep it simple. Grab a seasoned option from the meat department, rotisserie chicken, eggs, or even pre-cooked frozen meat can be an easier way to include protein into a meal.
• Next find a starch that would fit best alongside the protein. Rice with beans makes a complete protein and adds the starch portion to any meal, but you can add pasta, potatoes, or even a side of bread.
• Incorporate a vegetable for added taste and nutrients. Canned vegetables are often thought to be unacceptable, but they too provide nutrients needed. Aim for a low-sodium or salt-free version to increase the nutrient value. Keep things simple to start. Baby carrots, raw sugar snap peas, or even a bagged salad mix all make for a great side dish.
• Do not forget spices for flavor and texture. Some of the best and easiest to use include garlic, onion, cilantro, or your favorite grilling blend.
