Q. I need some new ideas for how to get vegetables into our meals. I don’t enjoy cooking, so making a meal with several different recipes feels overwhelming.
A: Stir-frying is a great cooking method for balanced nutrition and feeding the whole family. It’s flexible and can allow you to work within your preferences (no matter how specified throughout the group of people you’re cooking for) — pairing your favorite combination of protein, veggies, toppings and sauce in the stir-fry and serving over your choice of whole grain. Mix and match for variety, and don’t be afraid to throw in a few ingredients that you just happen to have on hand.
Stir-frying is also one way to increase vegetable intake, and is the perfect way to try something new. Adding in a new-to-you vegetable alongside family-favorites can help even the pickiest of eaters to become more adventurous.
Different colors of vegetables offer different nutrients. If you’re looking for a convenient way to easily increase the veggies included in your wok, pre-cut fresh vegetables can be a great option. They’re cut, washed and prepped — all ready to go into whatever mixture you’re pairing together on the stovetop. They can also help reduce food waste; if you purchase the amount you need for a recipe, then you don’t have to worry about leftovers going bad.
Saucing and flavoring have a big impact on stir-fry meals and can help make or break the taste. Herb pastes can be a fun way to amp up the flavor without increasing sodium content. You can find many varieties of herb pastes in the refrigerated section of the produce department, including ginger, basil, lemongrass, and garlic pastes. They offer more antioxidant properties than you’d find in dried varieties, and have a longer fridge life (and a lot less prep involved) than fresh. Buy it for the first time you make the recipe, and keep it on hand in the fridge to add in the next time you need a quick, one-pan, go-to dinner option.
Stir-fry meals can be quick or simple when you remember this equation.
Protein + Vegetables + Whole grain + Sauce/flavor = Family Favorite.
