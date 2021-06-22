Q. I have been working hard on eating healthier but my family is really resistant to change. Every night is a struggle. Do you have any suggestions to stop the food fight?
A. I applaud you for taking charge of your health and the health of your family. The greatest gift you can give your family is to teach them to have a healthy relationship with food and to fuel their bodies properly. No matter what, keep going; it will pay off in the end.
Here are some tips that I give to my customers to help them make better choices:
Plan menus together
Let your family help plan your menus. You can gently provide guidelines; for example, that half our plate needs to be a fruit or vegetable. By letting them choose, they will feel involved instead of forced. Plus, allowing each family member to choose a meal takes the pressure off you.
Cook together
Don’t be a slave to your kitchen. Get the whole family involved in the meal process. Grab an apron and find a way to help out. There are many tasks involved with meal prep. Plastic knives are great to get kids involved. Older children and spouses can help too. Family meals are a great way to spend quality time together while teaching each other how to be healthy.
Serve as a role model
Strive to eat how you want your family to eat. Equally important to eating your vegetables is showing your family how to eat more indulgent foods responsibly. You should be able to eat your broccoli and cake too!
Share the food
Do not bring healthful foods into the home and tell everyone that these items are only for you. Keep a well-stocked kitchen with plenty for everyone to choose from. Remember, healthy living is not an all-or-nothing.
Prepare only one meal
Do not get into the habit of preparing multiple meals every night to please everyone. Serve one main dish and two side dishes, and allow your family to choose what and how much they want to eat.
Encourage experimentation
Allow your family the chance to experiment. When grocery shopping, bring the family and encourage them to try a new food. Because they are making the decision, they are much more likely to enjoy it. Try a new fruit or vegetable, or dig out a new recipe and give it a try.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.