Q. What’s up with the Sumo oranges I saw in the store?
A. Originating in Japan, Sumo mandarins are a juicy, sweet, seedless and easy-to-peel fruit that is in season for only a short amount of time. The legendary Sumo Citrus is a variety of over-sized mandarins, and is derived from pomelo, navel, and mandarin citrus varieties. If you love the taste and ease of peeling of a traditional mandarin orange, prepare to be super-charged.
Exceptionally sweet, Sumo Citrus mandarins pack a powerful punch of vitamin C, a defender of cell health in its antioxidant role. More than ever before, it’s vital to stay healthy this winter season and keep our immune systems boosted.
As a perfect, healthy snack, either at home or on the go, each Sumo Citrus packs 163% of your recommended daily amount of Vitamin C along with 3g of dietary fiber and 3 grams of protein, which help to keep you feeling fuller longer. Fiber offers benefits to the digestive system, glucose control, helps lower cholesterol and may aid in achieving a healthy weight.
Sumo mandarins are available in stores between January and April. When selecting, choose mandarins with loose and bumpy skin, which makes them easy to peel. Avoid fruit with bruising; however, minor blemishes will not negatively affect the fruit’s taste or texture. Sumo mandarins are picked at peak ripeness, so no need to wait for them to get sweeter or better.
Proper storage is key, so prolong their shelf life by storing in the refrigerator for up to two weeks. Peel, separate or slice for enjoyment. Sumo mandarins can be eaten raw, added to smoothies for sweetness, or dipped in dark chocolate for a decadent dessert.
