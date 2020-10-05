Q. I hear about how good sweet potatoes are for your health, but the only way that I have ever eaten them is covered in butter, brown sugar and marshmallows. What other ways can sweet potatoes be prepared? And are sweet potatoes really good for health?
A. Sweet potatoes are in peak season, so now is the perfect time to add them to your grocery cart and your weekly menu. Choose potatoes that feel firm with smooth skin. Store them in a cool, dark place.
Sweet potatoes are loaded with nutritional value. In fact, one medium sweet potato provides over 100% of the daily value of vitamin A. They are also high in vitamin C with 30 percent of the daily value, and a good source of fiber with four grams.
Believe it or not, covering them with butter, brown sugar and marshmallows is not the only way to serve sweet potatoes. Instead, here are five healthy recipe suggestions for sweet potatoes:
Warm soup
Sweet potatoes act as a natural thickener in soup recipes because of their starch content. Add sweet potatoes to your favorite chili recipe for a new twist on an old favorite.
Festive holiday side dish
Utilize your slow-cooker as you prepare for holiday guests. Combine sweet potatoes, apples, raisins, cinnamon and apple cider in your slow-cooker. Cook on low for three hours.
Roasted root vegetables
Chop an assortment of root vegetables (sweet potatoes, parsnips, carrots, rutabagas) into bite-sized pieces, drizzle with olive oil and sprinkle with your favorite herbs or spices. Roast in a 450-degree oven for approximately 45 minutes or until the vegetables are fork-tender.
Homemade fries
If you love ordering sweet potato fries in a restaurant, then try cooking some of your own at home. Slice the sweet potato into sticks, toss with olive oil and a sprinkle of salt, then bake on a cookie sheet for about 25 minutes in a 425-degree oven.
Simple swap
Substitute sweet potatoes in almost any recipe that calls for white potatoes. Try them mashed or baked.
With these delicious new recipe ideas, you won’t miss the marshmallows.
Top 10 reasons to call the sweet potato your new best friend
• Vitamin A: Key nutrient for eye health, skin and immune system.
• Vitamin C: Helps boost the immune system and helps provide healthy, glowing skin.
• Fiber: Helps with digestion and gut health.
• Lower impact on blood sugar than other starchy vegetables.
• Iron: Supports red blood cells, which carry oxygen throughout the body.
• Beta-Carotene: Great for your immune system.
• Calcium: Boosts your bone health.
• Potassium: Helps control blood pressure.
• Cancer fighting nutrients: may help slow tumor growth.
• Always in season.
Sweet potatoes are so good for you, it’s perfectly fine to eat one a day! They are gluten-free, low-sodium, low-fat, no cholesterol and loaded with valuable fiber, vitamins and minerals. Be proud to call these healthy spuds your new buds.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.